Amidst the danger of the third wave in India, a new variant has been witnessed. After black fungus and other variants we have come across during Covid-19, a new disorder Avascular necrosis, also called bone death is inficting people. Let us know more about it and what preventions one must take.



Three confirmed cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) have been reported in Mumbai. All of them are coronavirus survivors. The post-covid-19 complications so far are black fungus, diabetes, blood clots, heart issues, respiratory issues, and now bone death.

What is AVN?

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood. Also known as osteonecrosis, it can cause tiny breaks in the bone and the bone's eventual collapse. According to the Mayo Clinic, defines avascular necrosis is 'the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. Also called osteonecrosis, it can lead to tiny breaks in the bone and the bone's eventual collapse.'

What are the symptoms of Bone Death?

There are no symptoms in the early stages, but it will lead to several parts of joint pains, including hip, shoulder, knee, and feet. People who were hospitalized due to COVID and were put on steroid treatment are contracting AVN or bone death.

What is the treatememt for Bone death?

Early diagnosis is the key element for the treatment. The treatment plan for bone death includes the use of blood thinners, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, osteoporosis drugs, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and physiotherapy to relieve the pain, therapies, and exercises. See your doctor immediately if you have persistent pain in joints or any other symptmos mentioned above.