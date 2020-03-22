India is practicing a 'Janta curfew' today in light of the current coronavirus outbreak. While most in the country are whining about staying indoors. These Delhi aunties have found the perfect solution. 

A neighbourhood in New Delhi can be seen playing tambola from their balconies. With women calling out numbers and kids cutting the numbers. 

Who's vying for a full house? Probably that girl with two ponytails. 

The video was shared by stand-up comedian, Abijit Gangguly on his social media and people can't stop laughing over how genius this idea is. 

The Italians have musical evenings and we have tambola afternoons, to each their own quarantine. 