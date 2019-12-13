Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, once again came to power after the Conservatives secured an absolute majority in the House of Commons.

After the historic win, Boris Johnson promised the voters that he would deliver Britain’s departure from the EU by the end of January 2020. He also thanked the traditional Labour voters who have handed him the parliamentary majority to do so.

We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes. I will make it my mission to work night and day, flat out to prove that you were right in voting for me this time, and to earn your support in the future.

"With this election, we have put to an end all those miserable threats of a second referendum."



Twitter was divided on Boris Johnson's sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections.

No Boris Johnson, you do *not* have a “powerful people’s mandate” for your miserable Brexit deal



A majority of people voted for parties which opposed that deal and were pledging to put it back to the people in a second referendum — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 13, 2019

To all who voted for lying, racist fridge-hider @BorisJohnson:



In a few months, maybe in a few weeks, I will be saying (with absolutely no glee at all) "I told you so!"@BBCNews @bbcworldservice: You ignored your Royal Charter & 💩 all over democracy.



😡😡😡😡😡 — Huw Davies (@huwd_59) December 13, 2019

Boris Johnson being racist, homophobic and anti-working class:



Majority of the British Public:#UKElection pic.twitter.com/zprYXGjZh5 — Matt Cockayne (@CockayneMatt) December 13, 2019

That speech just proved why @BorisJohnson is a very, very formidable politician. Proud of his achievement yet full of humility at its consequences, a shift to moderate politics, powerfully delivered, full of humour that connects with many people. And "let's get breakfast done" — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) December 13, 2019

I would like to congratulate @BorisJohnson on his victory.



We expect a vote on the withdrawal agreement as soon as possible. #EU is ready for the next phase. We will negotiate a future trade deal which ensures a true level playing field. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 13, 2019

Striking section of Boris Johnson’s victory speech noting Labour voters who have lent him their votes this time around. “I am humbled you have put your trust in me and in us and I, and we, will never take your support for granted” — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) December 13, 2019

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson for the next 5 years... pic.twitter.com/JWS1pridgc — Turkish. (@chazzington_) December 13, 2019

Tories being voted back in is one of the most bizarre things that could have possibly happened out of the election, Boris Johnson has absolutely fucked the UK and the NHS, truly a terrifying time to be british #ElectionResults2019 — Jordan Bell (@JordanB281) December 13, 2019

I love the irony of that time 3 years ago British people laughed at Americans wondering how they could have voted for Trump; here we are, with our own xenophobic, racist & sexist liar PM with an equally shit slogan. You played yourself. #GeneralElection — Patrick (@_patrice12) December 12, 2019

This country voted for food banks. For the privatisation of the NHS. For austerity and discrimination. It voted for racism, cruelty, arrogance, classism, ignorance and a PM that would step over the dead bodies of the poor in the street. I’ve never been more ashamed to be british. — Bella ✨ (@AnnabelleScott_) December 13, 2019

Where to begin? Fucked if I know, there'll be much soul searching & many recriminations, heads will no doubt roll. However, de Pfeffel Johnson @BorisJohnson now has his mandate, he has nowhere to hide & will have no one else to blame for whatever he does or doesn't deliver. — Andrew Parnall🎪 - The Original DontBrexitFixit🕷 (@dontbrexitfixit) December 13, 2019

British Indians 🤝 having two shithead PM’S — naz (@nvziqsh) December 12, 2019

What a fucking sham this country is. Instead of choosing a decent man to be our PM and actually make a difference, the great British public have elected a racist, entitled prick. Well done England! — Nish (@Nisha_Taank) December 13, 2019

The Conservatives have won at least 326 seats, enough to guarantee them a majority.