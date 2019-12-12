Receiving a bonus is hands down the best part of the holiday season. While most of us are happy about just receiving a small percentage of our salary as a bonus, a boss at a Baltimore real estate firm took it a step ahead.

As a present to his employees for their dedication to the firm, Edward St. John, the founder of St. John Properties, surprised the company's employees with a $10 million bonus.

The company has over 198 employees and the bonus was split between them according to the time they have spent with the company. They were given this surprise at the holiday party on December 7, hidden in envelopes that they opened together.

I felt like I finally lived out my own Hallmark movie. I think I said a few times, 'I can’t breathe,' I felt a little nauseous and then just celebrated.

- Melissa Alleman, the company's payroll and benefits administrator

The surprise was in the making for months to celebrate the company reaching its goal of a portfolio of 20 million-square-feet of real estate. Boss, are you reading this?