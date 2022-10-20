If I begin talking about gender stereotypes, this article will become an endless rant on how inequitable and unjust performative gender roles run deep within our society. But I will be specific today and talk about the stereotype that has put the burden of maintaining a domestic household upon women. And, in credits, let me mention those laid-back men whose arses pain when asked to keep their used utensils in the sink cos that’s a woman’s job. Right?

But let me cut to the chase. Apparently, seeing his mother struggle with domestic chores, a class XII boy has made a robot that serves food and more, reports The Better India.

On being asked why he made a female robot, the 17-year-old boy said that he complied with his mother’s wishes. Although he clarified that he was aware of the gender stereotype that it might indicate and that they all equally contribute to household duties, the woman robot decked up in Indian attire with an overhead dupatta meant to do household chores does highlight a much graver issue.

In most desi households, the burden of household duties inevitably falls upon women. In fact, parents start training their daughters on ‘household duties’ from a very young age by saying shiz like ‘tum ladki ho, tumhe aana chaiye ye sab,’ when their sons are out there chilling and watching TV. It’s like your entire life becomes a training to enter into wedlock, an arrangement where you will be the new family’s ‘unpaid servant.’

Twitter has called out the deeply problematic case of gender stereotypes and unfair division of domestic duties in desi households

Serve food and MORE… what the hell? https://t.co/CBp8l1Z9nG — चेहराविहीन आज से शुद्ध हिंदी में वार्तालाप। (@sheikh_pardesi) October 20, 2022

Even Robot’s head is covered. Come on guys. Enough of this patriarchy. https://t.co/Rhltjilb0O — R A S H I D (@forashid) October 19, 2022

Why did they make the Robot look like a woman ? https://t.co/mzMBj4Ej9O — Swapnil Narendra (@swapnilnarendra) October 19, 2022

Tech is not the solution for everything.

Tech cannot change a patriarchy mindset unless you use technology to learn and unlearn you dimwit! https://t.co/zVLjQDPzEz — Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) October 19, 2022

Not the overhead dupatta 😭😭 https://t.co/PeE9vAg9FW — Sameer (@zenith_sue) October 19, 2022

Very sanskari dupatta also. Can she attend college in Karnataka? https://t.co/3xM8X4y4TA — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) October 19, 2022

He'd rather do it because automation of labour is more efficient. Nothing is wrong there. But I don't like that it looks like a woman. https://t.co/YFPowxrsEA — King Amina of All the Albanians ⛏ (@redkhanate) October 19, 2022

And the robo is an appropriately dressed woman 😂 https://t.co/jsMYCGSPxh — Sajithra சஜித்ரா (she-her) (@sajithra) October 19, 2022

Note how the robot is also modelled after a woman…and the head is covered. https://t.co/6GMnhHknni — Karnika⁷ ♡ (help me) (@anxioussoup__) October 19, 2022

And obviously reinforce gender roles along the way https://t.co/JZTMTbRXSc — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) October 19, 2022

Yes. Let's make a robaaat and let her serve food. 🤐😑 https://t.co/PVc65dH5IQ — dechen sgroldkar (@OBZ_dechen) October 19, 2022

Imagine thinking creating a functioning robot isn’t helping https://t.co/nFtWCQNF35 — Xi Simping (@micky864) October 19, 2022

Robot of course looks like a gharelu woman. 👏👏 https://t.co/T1Ap18wVTM — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) October 19, 2022

WTF…even that robot didn't get away from the gender hierarchy https://t.co/ktdLR0V5vP — Saurabh Nair (@saurabh_daya) October 19, 2022

They did not forget to add the flavourful patriarchy by covering her head with a scarf. They gendered the robot because it’s supposed to help around the house so she’s technically a robot bahu. 🤌🏻 — Aishwarya Rajurkar (@aishwaryar97) October 19, 2022

Gendered robotics? 🤷🏾‍♀️

(The comments are sooo worth reading though) https://t.co/FZHqGqj7rU — Renjini Rajagopalan (@renjpens) October 19, 2022

And the robot, obviously, had to look like a woman. Men…. https://t.co/V7GKSi5Qxc — Arya 𓅓 (@RantingDosa) October 19, 2022

So yes, an Indian robot covered in desi attire with a COVERED HEAD does propagate gender roles (even if that was not your intention). It’s problematic AF!