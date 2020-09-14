After all the furore and protests, NEET was conducted on Sunday, 13th September, across India. Since the exam happened amid the pandemic and partial lockdown, students struggled to travel to their exam centres.

One such student, Santosh Kumar Yadav, missed his exam by 10 minutes after travelling 700 km over 24 hours.

Santosh is a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar and had to go to Kolkata to appear for NEET. He changed two buses during the long journey but was unfortunately late by 10 minutes. So, he wasn't allowed to enter the examination hall.

Talking to a local TV channel, he said:

I pleaded the authorities but they said I was late. The examination started at 2 PM. I reached the centre around 1:40 PM. The last deadline for entering the centre was 1:30 PM. I lost a year.

This time, NEET examinees were asked to report at the exam centres 3 hours in advance due to the safety protocols to be followed amid pandemic.

Despite all arrangements by the state governments, students found it difficult to travel to their exam centres. Many of them even missed the exam.