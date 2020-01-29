Yesterday (28th Jan, Tuesday), comedian Kunal Kamra posted a viral in-flight video where he was seen roasting Arnab Goswami.
I did this for my hero...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo
And, as IndiGo became the first airline to ban comedian Kunal Kamra for six months, after this incident, #BoycottIndiGo trends on Twitter.
@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020
Spice jet and Air India have also banned Kunal Kamra till 'further notice.'
SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020
#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri .— Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020
However, people on social media are questioning the hypocrisy of the airlines as they pledge to boycott IndiGo. Check out these tweets for yourself.
In other news, @IndiGo6E thinks that #kunalkamra is more danger than #coronavirus— ~RothSparrow~ (@HeNrY_2811) January 29, 2020
Right Wing - Goli maaro saalon ko...— Sachin Singh ساچن سنگھ (@SachinS70814672) January 29, 2020
Liberals - We must not disturb people on flights & respect an individuals private space
😢😢😢#BoycottIndigo pic.twitter.com/1hTY2ib5x8
What are your thoughts on this ban put by IndiGo airlines on Kunal Kamra?