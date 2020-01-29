Yesterday (28th Jan, Tuesday), comedian Kunal Kamra posted a viral in-flight video where he was seen roasting Arnab Goswami.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

And, as IndiGo became the first airline to ban comedian Kunal Kamra for six months, after this incident, #BoycottIndiGo trends on Twitter.

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Spice jet and Air India have also banned Kunal Kamra till 'further notice.'

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

However, people on social media are questioning the hypocrisy of the airlines as they pledge to boycott IndiGo. Check out these tweets for yourself.

@IndiGo6E have flown with you so many times till now.But not anymore. You support bigotry and racists.I pledge to boycott using Indigo services. #BoycottIndigo — Aamir (@derrio10) January 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on this ban put by IndiGo airlines on Kunal Kamra?