Amid the chaos of coronavirus, the whole country is under 21-day lockdown. During this period, the citizens are asked to remain indoors and not to come out of their homes until it's very urgent or to fulfil their basic human requirements.

In order to maintain the law and order, the police are deployed on roads. However, during the past few days, we have witnessed a few incidents which are raising eyebrows.

In a recent video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, who were going on foot from Gwalior were made to crawl by the police.

THIS-Heartbreaking!



Video from Badaun, UP



Poor boys who’re on foot from Gwalior, WERE MADE TO CRAWL by UP Police



Cops been asked to help distressed migrants, not ill treat them like this.



Many cops doing good work but this is unacceptable! @pranshumisraa #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/YPllyphTO7 — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 26, 2020

After the video went viral, here's what people said about the incident.

@dgpup should issue instructions right away @Uppolice

Action should be taken only against

violations not on poor migrants — ᴋɪʀᴀɴ (@gunturukiran2) March 26, 2020

Brave UP police no.



These are same ppl who were so cruel with protestors, when they were appreciated that time so why condemning now allhttps://t.co/KCqz5uMYEA — Angry young man (@khr6655) March 26, 2020

With such instances of callousness do we have any moral right to talk about Human Rights violations in other countries? This UP govt and it's police are a blot on humanity and a perpetual shame on India. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) March 26, 2020

I don't what kind of sadistic pleasure Police gets while harrassing poor/marginalised.

This is happening everywhere in India. — Shafi Interista (@InteristaShafi) March 26, 2020

Why only poor man need to face every crisis ?, in this video car roaming freely . — FanOfNehru (@funksingh) March 26, 2020

Disgusting!! How cruel can you get and why because you have power? — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) March 26, 2020

this is dehumanising. no one I repeat no one should go through this. — urbanomed🏳️‍🌈 (@udhan_khatola) March 26, 2020

After the uproar, the Baduan Police later apologised for the incident.