Amid the chaos of coronavirus, the whole country is under 21-day lockdown. During this period, the citizens are asked to remain indoors and not to come out of their homes until it's very urgent or to fulfil their basic human requirements.
In order to maintain the law and order, the police are deployed on roads. However, during the past few days, we have witnessed a few incidents which are raising eyebrows.
In a recent video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, who were going on foot from Gwalior were made to crawl by the police.
THIS-Heartbreaking!— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 26, 2020
Video from Badaun, UP
Poor boys who’re on foot from Gwalior, WERE MADE TO CRAWL by UP Police
Cops been asked to help distressed migrants, not ill treat them like this.
Many cops doing good work but this is unacceptable! @pranshumisraa #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/YPllyphTO7
After the video went viral, here's what people said about the incident.
How brave of you @Uppolice @dgpup !!!— Ayush Chaudhary (@Ayush91) March 26, 2020
@dgpup should issue instructions right away @Uppolice— ᴋɪʀᴀɴ (@gunturukiran2) March 26, 2020
Action should be taken only against
violations not on poor migrants
Brave UP police no.— Angry young man (@khr6655) March 26, 2020
These are same ppl who were so cruel with protestors, when they were appreciated that time so why condemning now allhttps://t.co/KCqz5uMYEA
With such instances of callousness do we have any moral right to talk about Human Rights violations in other countries? This UP govt and it's police are a blot on humanity and a perpetual shame on India.— manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) March 26, 2020
I don't what kind of sadistic pleasure Police gets while harrassing poor/marginalised.— Shafi Interista (@InteristaShafi) March 26, 2020
This is happening everywhere in India.
Why only poor man need to face every crisis ?, in this video car roaming freely .— FanOfNehru (@funksingh) March 26, 2020
Disgusting!! How cruel can you get and why because you have power?— Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) March 26, 2020
After the uproar, the Baduan Police later apologised for the incident.
UPDATE: @budaunpolice apologises. Hope they take corrective measures immediately.— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 26, 2020
What was done is unacceptable and shameful. #UPPolice #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/UImJfrLtEc https://t.co/ZCUkBaT4sj