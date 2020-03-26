Amid the chaos of coronavirus, the whole country is under 21-day lockdown. During this period, the citizens are asked to remain indoors and not to come out of their homes until it's very urgent or to fulfil their basic human requirements.

In order to maintain the law and order, the police are deployed on roads. However, during the past few days, we have witnessed a few incidents which are raising eyebrows.

In a recent video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, who were going on foot from Gwalior were made to crawl by the police.

After the video went viral, here's what people said about the incident.

After the uproar, the Baduan Police later apologised for the incident.