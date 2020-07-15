Siblings may not get along always, but they share an unbreakable bond and are ready to go an extra mile for each other.

Like this 6-year-old boy from the US who became the internet's hero for saving his younger sister from a dog attack.

On 9th July, the boy, Bridger Walker, risked his life to save his sister from a dog running towards her. He came between the dog and the little girl and ended up taking on the attack by the animal.

After getting bit multiple times on the face and head, Bridger apparently grabbed his sister's hand and ran to save her life.

The brave boy survived the attack and also got 90 stitches on his face. Reports suggest that he is keeping well right now.

Bridger's aunt, Nikki Walker, shared an Instagram post explaining the incident and telling the brave boy's story.

According to the post, after saving his sister, Bridger said:

If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.

The post has went viral on social media with netizens hailing the little boy as a hero.

Later, his aunt also wrote that Bridger is a fan of science, especially Geology and people can send him pictures of rocks on another Instagram post started by her.

She also shared the boy's address for those who want to send him rocks.