The entire world was shaken this week by the horrifying scenes of the Taliban taking control over Afghan soil. Hundreds of Afghans swarmed Kabul airport to grasp one last chance to escape the country.

Amid such a deteriorating situation in the war-torn nation, four courageous women took to the streets of the capital in order to protest against the Taliban.

Dressed in black abayas and hijabs, the women were holding up the signs and were chanting 'we want our rights' at the Wazir Akbar Khan area in Kabul.

Even though Taliban is known for oppressing women, they didn’t do anything to stop these female protestors.

Talking about the first demonstration by the women in Kabul after Taliban militants took over, an Al Jazeera correspondent tweeted the video and captioned it:

Taliban: We want our rights, here are women, we want social security, the ban on work, the right to education and the right to political participation. No force can ignore and stifle women. All our achievements over the years should not be compromised and our basic rights.

Netizens are completely and whole-heartedly supporting these bravehearted women.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan, women were not allowed to work, had to cover their faces and had to be accompanied by a male relative in order to move out of their homes among other unspeakable brutalities. And there is a high possibility that the same rules may be applied again, now that Afghanistan is under Taliban rule.

