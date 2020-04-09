India is the biggest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being believed to be crucial in the world's fight against COVID-19.

Last month, India had banned the export of the drug after ICMR recommended its use for those who are at high risk of getting infected by coronavirus in India.

Since then, several countries around the world, including the US have been asking India to supply the drug to them.

On Tuesday, 7th April, the government partially lifted the ban on the export of the drug to facilitate its supply to foreign countries. Among other leaders, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also wrote to Narendra Modi seeking the supply of hydroxychloroquine.

In his letter, the Brazilian President invoked Ramayana and mentioned the story of Lord Hanuman bringing a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save Lakshman's life.

It is well-known that Lord Hanuman brought the 'sanjeevani booti' from the Himalayas, a drug that helped save Lakshman's life.

The letter read:

Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people.

The Brazilian leader also requested PM Modi to ensure that Brazil gets the supply of the drug as soon as possible.