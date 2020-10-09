Idli and sambar is a heavenly combination and most Indians would agree. But, a British professor thinks differently.

He recently called idlis "boring". And now, it is being referred to as 'Idligate'. Even netizens joined forces to school him and to give him a reality check.

How did all start? Well, on 4th October Zomato posted this question on Twitter.

what's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 4, 2020

To which, Edward Anderson, a United Kingdom-based Professor of History and expert in India-Britain studies said something that outraged desi Twitter. He wrote this:

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

And, soon his answer caught the attention of South Indians and idli lovers who united on the internet and here's what they had to say:

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

Do not invoke the wrath of South India (and the greater South Indian diaspora). https://t.co/PhSMCw7Wzf pic.twitter.com/LbBv2aRKdP — Sri Baqri (Narasimhan) (@Sri_Baqri) October 7, 2020

I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter. https://t.co/jRb2xI3mX1 — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 6, 2020

No waaaay! 😱😱😱😱

Butter idlis are heavenly!!! Also same, if had with gunpowder Masala!

It all depends on the preparation of it! https://t.co/sENGUbfaRa — Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) October 8, 2020

#Idli is like api.. not an app.. so u can't enjoy it alone 😄 https://t.co/txtqrzs7Ak — tosparkee (@tosparkee) October 8, 2020

South India is divided by states united by Idli brother!!! 😁😁 https://t.co/HHnY9vR4Hj — Tananjayan (@Tj_tananjayan) October 7, 2020

Your face is the most boring thing in the world. #idli4lyf https://t.co/hvzWBxaCsG — Aishwarya R (@MrsMcGeeky) October 7, 2020

A white man talking about boring thing as if his definition of wedding food isn't boiled beans and mashed potato with not even a pinch of salt https://t.co/O2ZfMq1r6i — s h o e b¹³ (@hauntedghostss) October 8, 2020

What's your take on this? Do you like idlis?