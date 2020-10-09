He recently called idlis "boring". And now, it is being referred to as 'Idligate'. Even netizens joined forces to school him and to give him a reality check.
How did all start? Well, on 4th October Zomato posted this question on Twitter.
what's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much— zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 4, 2020
Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4— Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020
And, soon his answer caught the attention of South Indians and idli lovers who united on the internet and here's what they had to say:
Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020
I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter. https://t.co/jRb2xI3mX1— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 6, 2020
No waaaay! 😱😱😱😱— Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) October 8, 2020
Butter idlis are heavenly!!! Also same, if had with gunpowder Masala!
It all depends on the preparation of it! https://t.co/sENGUbfaRa
Clueless white boy. https://t.co/FiOHhwDFMc— Monk (@NinjaFutureWar) October 7, 2020
The biggest mistake ever! 😂#Idlidebate https://t.co/6hvubHXfbj— Alekhya Pajjuri (@lifeasalekhya) October 8, 2020
#Idli is like api.. not an app.. so u can't enjoy it alone 😄 https://t.co/txtqrzs7Ak— tosparkee (@tosparkee) October 8, 2020
Your face is the most boring thing in the world. #idli4lyf https://t.co/hvzWBxaCsG— Aishwarya R (@MrsMcGeeky) October 7, 2020
A white man talking about boring thing as if his definition of wedding food isn't boiled beans and mashed potato with not even a pinch of salt https://t.co/O2ZfMq1r6i— s h o e b¹³ (@hauntedghostss) October 8, 2020
What's your take on this? Do you like idlis?