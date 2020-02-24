US President Donald Trump is in India on his 2-day official visit. During his stay at the Sabarmati Ashram, the President was supposed to be served vegetarian food.
At least this is what the menu for 'Hi-Tea' at the ashram suggests. I know it's high-tea, but right now, you can avoid this, because there are other significant things to focus on.
Hi tea ☕️ menu for @realDonaldTrump at Sabarmati Ashram. Khaman, Samosa & Kaju Katli!! @MilanV @AyresAlyssa @irfannooruddin @gandhiwdc @jslaternyc @SBengali @slakster pic.twitter.com/AVuX9I73vW— Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) February 23, 2020
From serving tetra packs of beverages like coconut water to healthy versions of desi delicacies, Twitter clearly wasn't pleased with the menu.
the unexpectedly pleasant fallout of this absolutely hideous menu is the thought of Tr*mp working his way thru dip-dip tea, multigrain biscuits and broccoli samosa pic.twitter.com/XxOSF9K3Uy— Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) February 24, 2020
which kid made this menu ?— Singha (@heisenjit) February 24, 2020
" live counter tea coffee "
no mention of what type of coffee ?? also broccoli samosa looks like some kinda experiment by farzi cafe kinda vibe https://t.co/gQRWkze6rb
I doubt this unappetizing menu will prompt anyone into giving any kind of deal to India. #broccolisamosa 🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/XhW6oX0Or8— Shruti Rajagopalan (@srajagopalan) February 24, 2020
But the one thing Indians hated the most in this menu, is the Broccoli and corn button samosa.
Aloo is sacrosanct to samosa and samosa is sacrosanct to us Indians and we feel violated seeing that broccoli samosa even exists.
Indians after learning that there is something called Broccoli Samosa pic.twitter.com/MoRDj2rGfW— Debankan Mukherjee (@debankan) February 24, 2020
“Broccoli Samosa”?!Of all the filling, you had to select thst green coloured fungus that is meant to be used as fertiliser.🤢🤮 https://t.co/ADeNcDpicA— KarSevak Keel-கீல் (@keel1616) February 24, 2020
The one who'll never feed you broccoli samosa https://t.co/yN3zTGprWq— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 24, 2020
Whoever made this menu must hate Trump or else I see no other reason to torture someone in the name of food. https://t.co/KRo7yUuZsf— Harry 🍰🧁🍕🍟 (@harrywithdreams) February 24, 2020
Broccoli samosa! What a travesty!! pic.twitter.com/ifFUVVAXlW— Palki Sharma (@palkisu) February 24, 2020
Tetra pack tender coconut water? And not straight from the coconut? Also, instead of dholka and samosa, pakoda and poha would have been more 'symbolic'. https://t.co/fAwkra9D5w— Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 24, 2020
Broccoli and corn button samosas! Yuck!— Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) February 24, 2020
Hi tea & VVIP - typical indian English.
Extra V with VIP probably keeping stature of guest 😊 https://t.co/qFTTqTzxn0
*Trump after seeing Brocolli and Corn Button Samosa on menu* pic.twitter.com/BF27ovGtTs— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 24, 2020
Did you ever have broccoli & corn button samosa ? PHQ & CBI only serve mattar & paneer samosas and aloo samosas— bhavatosh singh (@bhavatoshsingh) February 24, 2020
WTF is Hi tea 🙈😂 Dumbos and Broccoli in samosa 🤮 it's time to leave the world 👋👋#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/AKJkHj3g98— Shikha (@twaeyoungjae_) February 24, 2020
Broccoli and Corn Samosa?!— Vipra Dubey (@VipraDubey) February 24, 2020
Why people tryna destroy the snacks that I love with weird fusion shit?
Poha & Samosa, I love you both the way you are!#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet #IndiaWelcomesTrump
Will this samosa be a deal maker or a deal breaker.. 🤔 #broccolisamosa— Janhavi Shankar Tripathi (@TripathiJS) February 24, 2020
P.S. Chutney (red and green) will decide and time will tell.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CNlYpGov8Q
broccoli samosa sounds terrible. i wouldn't even have cauliflower samosa :)— Harini Calamur (@[email protected]) (@calamur) February 24, 2020
Please tell me a copy editor looked at this and changed 'Hi tea' to 'High tea' before it was finalized. This is hurting as bad as that broccoli samosa is going to hurt Trump. https://t.co/qsQdUo6p1g— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 24, 2020
The only dampener of the @realDonaldTrump visit is that he will be fed broccoli samosas. Samosas across the world must be dying of shame. Like there’s no BIHAR without Lalu, there’s no samosa without Aloo. @USAmbIndia— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 24, 2020
i want to meet the person who thought up a Broccoli and Corn samosa ... just to ask 'kya soch ke yeh banaya' ...— Harini Calamur (@[email protected]) (@calamur) February 24, 2020
( and, what is wrong with serving the ordinary potato samosa) :D
Broccoli Samosa?— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 24, 2020
When Modi goes to the US, he will be served Methi Aalu Burger.#TrumpInIndia
I have a very bad feeling about the broccolian corn samosa. It's a risk we should never have taken. #TrumpInIndia— Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) February 23, 2020
Broccoli samosa must taste as horrible as it sounds. pic.twitter.com/O9PfKwY6iI— syed mohammed (@syedmohammedd) February 24, 2020
I am sorry to entire humanity for the broccoli samosa on Trump's menu.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) February 24, 2020
A broccoli samosa cannot be samosa. It's just fried salad.
You can ruin anything just by putting broccoli in it.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/5iojv6vBTi
Ab jab samose mein aloo hi nahin raha, my trust in humanity has been shaken.