US President Donald Trump is in India on his 2-day official visit. During his stay at the Sabarmati Ashram, the President was supposed to be served vegetarian food.

At least this is what the menu for 'Hi-Tea' at the ashram suggests. I know it's high-tea, but right now, you can avoid this, because there are other significant things to focus on.

From serving tetra packs of beverages like coconut water to healthy versions of desi delicacies, Twitter clearly wasn't pleased with the menu.

even kanjoos-ass uncles have better snack options at their kids' birthday parties and it doesn't cost them literal crores https://t.co/TGaXbjuwAp — ArtHo-D2 (@nah_im_abdulla) February 24, 2020

the unexpectedly pleasant fallout of this absolutely hideous menu is the thought of Tr*mp working his way thru dip-dip tea, multigrain biscuits and broccoli samosa pic.twitter.com/XxOSF9K3Uy — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) February 24, 2020

which kid made this menu ?

" live counter tea coffee "



no mention of what type of coffee ?? also broccoli samosa looks like some kinda experiment by farzi cafe kinda vibe https://t.co/gQRWkze6rb — Singha (@heisenjit) February 24, 2020

I doubt this unappetizing menu will prompt anyone into giving any kind of deal to India. #broccolisamosa 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XhW6oX0Or8 — Shruti Rajagopalan (@srajagopalan) February 24, 2020

<Nothing but a whole bunch of Jaipur digestives would STILL have been a better veggie spread> — Aditya Mani Jha (@aditya_mani_jha) February 24, 2020

But the one thing Indians hated the most in this menu, is the Broccoli and corn button samosa.

Aloo is sacrosanct to samosa and samosa is sacrosanct to us Indians and we feel violated seeing that broccoli samosa even exists.

Indians after learning that there is something called Broccoli Samosa pic.twitter.com/MoRDj2rGfW — Debankan Mukherjee (@debankan) February 24, 2020

“Broccoli Samosa”?!Of all the filling, you had to select thst green coloured fungus that is meant to be used as fertiliser.🤢🤮 https://t.co/ADeNcDpicA — KarSevak Keel-கீல் (@keel1616) February 24, 2020

The one who'll never feed you broccoli samosa https://t.co/yN3zTGprWq — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 24, 2020

Whoever made this menu must hate Trump or else I see no other reason to torture someone in the name of food. https://t.co/KRo7yUuZsf — Harry 🍰🧁🍕🍟 (@harrywithdreams) February 24, 2020

oh god such an insult to samosa that they made broccoli samosa for orange cheetos!!! aloo i can feel you :( — tomato cult¿vator 🍅| bts ⁷ (@_DevAkshi_) February 24, 2020

Broccoli samosa! What a travesty!! pic.twitter.com/ifFUVVAXlW — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) February 24, 2020

Tetra pack tender coconut water? And not straight from the coconut? Also, instead of dholka and samosa, pakoda and poha would have been more 'symbolic'. https://t.co/fAwkra9D5w — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 24, 2020

Broccoli and corn button samosas! Yuck!



Hi tea & VVIP - typical indian English.



Extra V with VIP probably keeping stature of guest 😊 https://t.co/qFTTqTzxn0 — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) February 24, 2020

*Trump after seeing Brocolli and Corn Button Samosa on menu* pic.twitter.com/BF27ovGtTs — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 24, 2020

Nominee for worst menu in history. Tasteless. pic.twitter.com/yjquBB9zyN — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) February 24, 2020

Did you ever have broccoli & corn button samosa ? PHQ & CBI only serve mattar & paneer samosas and aloo samosas — bhavatosh singh (@bhavatoshsingh) February 24, 2020

WTF is Hi tea 🙈😂 Dumbos and Broccoli in samosa 🤮 it's time to leave the world 👋👋#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/AKJkHj3g98 — Shikha (@twaeyoungjae_) February 24, 2020

Broccoli and Corn Samosa?!

Why people tryna destroy the snacks that I love with weird fusion shit?

Poha & Samosa, I love you both the way you are!#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet #IndiaWelcomesTrump — Vipra Dubey (@VipraDubey) February 24, 2020

Will this samosa be a deal maker or a deal breaker.. 🤔 #broccolisamosa

P.S. Chutney (red and green) will decide and time will tell.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CNlYpGov8Q — Janhavi Shankar Tripathi (@TripathiJS) February 24, 2020

broccoli samosa sounds terrible. i wouldn't even have cauliflower samosa :) — Harini Calamur (@[email protected]) (@calamur) February 24, 2020

Please tell me a copy editor looked at this and changed 'Hi tea' to 'High tea' before it was finalized. This is hurting as bad as that broccoli samosa is going to hurt Trump. https://t.co/qsQdUo6p1g — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 24, 2020

The only dampener of the @realDonaldTrump visit is that he will be fed broccoli samosas. Samosas across the world must be dying of shame. Like there’s no BIHAR without Lalu, there’s no samosa without Aloo. @USAmbIndia — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 24, 2020

i want to meet the person who thought up a Broccoli and Corn samosa ... just to ask 'kya soch ke yeh banaya' ...



( and, what is wrong with serving the ordinary potato samosa) :D — Harini Calamur (@[email protected]) (@calamur) February 24, 2020

Broccoli Samosa?



When Modi goes to the US, he will be served Methi Aalu Burger.#TrumpInIndia — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 24, 2020

I have a very bad feeling about the broccolian corn samosa. It's a risk we should never have taken. #TrumpInIndia — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) February 23, 2020

Broccoli samosa must taste as horrible as it sounds. pic.twitter.com/O9PfKwY6iI — syed mohammed (@syedmohammedd) February 24, 2020

I am sorry to entire humanity for the broccoli samosa on Trump's menu.



A broccoli samosa cannot be samosa. It's just fried salad.



You can ruin anything just by putting broccoli in it.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/5iojv6vBTi — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) February 24, 2020

Ab jab samose mein aloo hi nahin raha, my trust in humanity has been shaken.