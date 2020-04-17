While there are some who are lucky enough to be with their families amidst the lockdown, there are others who are having a hard time staying away from their loved ones.

And, matters get worse when someone in the family is ailing. Take this story for instance.

According to reports, a BSF Jawan's mother traveled 2,700 kms across six states, over 3 days to meet her critically ill son in Jodhpur despite the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed in the country.

Indian Woman Travels 2700 Km Across 6 States To Meet Her Son Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip | The India News Today - https://t.co/872Jc7r5o3 — The India News Today (@tindianewstoday) April 17, 2020

Her son, Arun Kumar (29-years-old) is suffering from myositis (inflamation of muscles).

Sheelamma Vasan, the 50-year-old woman started her journey from Kerala on 11th April and traveled through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat to reach Rajasthan.

She reached her destination on 14th April and was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and another relative of hers.

During an interview with PTI, Vasan said, she didn't face any problems on the journey, all thanks to Union Minister V Muraleedharan, office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy who intervened in the matter to get all the necessary passes for the travel across the states.

Notably, a cab was also arranged by the authorities, through a helpline number, for the journey.

She further said, she was informed about her son's ailing condition by a doctor at AIIMS in Jodhpur and that's when she decided to undertake the journey from Kerala to reach Rajasthan.

Thankfully, her son's condition has improved but, he is still under observation.