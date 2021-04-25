While the world is rallying to help India amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases, the BTS Army (K-pop group fans) has also extended a helping hand to provide relief.

The BTS Army has raised more than 21 lakhs for Covid relief in less than 24 hours to help with the surge in Covid-19 cases in India.

BTS fans are also urging others to pitch in and help in any way possible.

🚨🚨🚨



As we know India is facing one of the worst 2nd waves of Covid 19, each passing day it's getting tougher on the health workers and front line workers.



We ask ARMYs around the world to help us as its a helpless situation.



Donation Link :https://t.co/hnJz5bJtup pic.twitter.com/TzVVRhk7Zm — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021

With the funds collected, they plan to organise free oxygen cylinders, medical supplies and boost kitchens that are providing free meals to Covid-19 patients and the homeless.

We are fundraising for the following causes:

- Free Oxygen Cylinder Suppliers.

- Medical Supplies Delivery.

- Community Kitchen Initiatives/Ration Kits (catering to patients at home/the homeless).



Your donation will help support initiatives like these and ensure that they're — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021

Currently, they are prioritising Covid-hit states like Delhi and Maharahstra but, they will also start extending their support to states like Lucknow and Ranchi.

We're currently prioritising Maharashtra and Delhi NCR initiatives but wish to start extending our support to cities like Lucknow, Bangalore, Ranchi and more that are badly hit, and with your help we can! — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021

The donations will go to these 3 organisations mentioned below:

Where donations will be allocated :-



- Hemkunt Foundation - Free Oxygen Cylinders for COVID Patientshttps://t.co/mbejmdHQFl

- Anubhuti Trust - Ration Kits MH https://t.co/rPGQycc63y

- Mazdoor Kitchen - Meals, Ration & Oxygen Cylinders https://t.co/8k78lFh1It — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021

People on social media are appreciating BTS fans for this initiative.

Bts is inspiration for all army 💜💜💜💜💜💜 i am really feeling proud to be a part of this fandom our idols are our best life teachers #bts #BTSARMY #BTSIndianArmy 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — minia_7 (@mamahikian) April 24, 2021

With tears in my eyes, I thank all of you. Frontline workers fall dead, I watch my mother wear her labcoat and go work fearlessly.. while our politicians do nothing. At such a time, we have found help from #BTSARMY around the world. My faith has been restored. Humanity exists. — ARMY of GRAMMY NOMINATED BTS (@INDOCHIMMY) April 24, 2021

We are really going through a worst phase. The condition is soo pathetic. I am really proud to be an Army. Really thankful to @BangtanINDIA @BTS_twt Keep fighting Army for our boys and our country 💜 — Arpita Bairagi (@bairagi_arpita) April 24, 2021

Thank you to everyone who donated or spread it. We shall fight and overcome this together 💜 — aisha⁷ 🌙 (@btxt_royalty) April 24, 2021

I'm so proud of you all. Thankyou so much for donating. This means so much to me as an Indian citizen. I just hope everything gets better soon. Stay safe !!! 😭💜 — cynthia ⁷ ✧ on limit (@intaeland) April 24, 2021

Thank you for covering this. And thank you everyone who donated or helped even by sharing it further. — ᴮᴱARYA⁷ (check pinned maybe👉👈🤷🏻‍♀️) (@existingwith7) April 24, 2021

Our country is going through the worst phase rn thankful to @BangtanINDIA for taking on this initiative! — JJK🍃 (@jjkbless) April 24, 2021

Thanks to @BangtanINDIA for organizing this. Thanks to everyone who donated or even spread this. I'm so proud of this fandom 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — Ami⁷⟭⟬ (kinda ia) (@kimchiiisgood) April 25, 2021

Here are some FAQs you can read to learn more about the initiave.

here's a small FAQ about what #CovidReliefForIndia is and what it aims to achieve. please read to find out more. pic.twitter.com/LMT0LKPV52 — Covid Relief For India (@CovidReliefIn) April 24, 2021

If you have any queries, contact them on the link given below.

If you have any queries or require any help, please contact the organising team at [email protected] — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021

You can also contribute by clicking here.

Earlier, they also helped raise funds during floods in Assam last year.