While the world is rallying to help India amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases, the BTS Army (K-pop group fans) has also extended a helping hand to provide relief.
The BTS Army has raised more than 21 lakhs for Covid relief in less than 24 hours to help with the surge in Covid-19 cases in India.
BTS fans are also urging others to pitch in and help in any way possible.
🚨🚨🚨— BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021
As we know India is facing one of the worst 2nd waves of Covid 19, each passing day it's getting tougher on the health workers and front line workers.
We ask ARMYs around the world to help us as its a helpless situation.
Donation Link :https://t.co/hnJz5bJtup pic.twitter.com/TzVVRhk7Zm
We are fundraising for the following causes:— BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021
- Free Oxygen Cylinder Suppliers.
- Medical Supplies Delivery.
- Community Kitchen Initiatives/Ration Kits (catering to patients at home/the homeless).
Your donation will help support initiatives like these and ensure that they're
Currently, they are prioritising Covid-hit states like Delhi and Maharahstra but, they will also start extending their support to states like Lucknow and Ranchi.
We're currently prioritising Maharashtra and Delhi NCR initiatives but wish to start extending our support to cities like Lucknow, Bangalore, Ranchi and more that are badly hit, and with your help we can!— BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021
The donations will go to these 3 organisations mentioned below:
Where donations will be allocated :-— BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021
- Hemkunt Foundation - Free Oxygen Cylinders for COVID Patientshttps://t.co/mbejmdHQFl
- Anubhuti Trust - Ration Kits MH https://t.co/rPGQycc63y
- Mazdoor Kitchen - Meals, Ration & Oxygen Cylinders https://t.co/8k78lFh1It
People on social media are appreciating BTS fans for this initiative.
Bts is inspiration for all army 💜💜💜💜💜💜 i am really feeling proud to be a part of this fandom our idols are our best life teachers #bts #BTSARMY #BTSIndianArmy 🇮🇳🇮🇳— minia_7 (@mamahikian) April 24, 2021
With tears in my eyes, I thank all of you. Frontline workers fall dead, I watch my mother wear her labcoat and go work fearlessly.. while our politicians do nothing. At such a time, we have found help from #BTSARMY around the world. My faith has been restored. Humanity exists.— ARMY of GRAMMY NOMINATED BTS (@INDOCHIMMY) April 24, 2021
I'm so proud of you all. Thankyou so much for donating. This means so much to me as an Indian citizen. I just hope everything gets better soon. Stay safe !!! 😭💜— cynthia ⁷ ✧ on limit (@intaeland) April 24, 2021
Thank you for covering this. And thank you everyone who donated or helped even by sharing it further.— ᴮᴱARYA⁷ (check pinned maybe👉👈🤷🏻♀️) (@existingwith7) April 24, 2021
Our country is going through the worst phase rn thankful to @BangtanINDIA for taking on this initiative!— JJK🍃 (@jjkbless) April 24, 2021
Thanks to @BangtanINDIA for organizing this. Thanks to everyone who donated or even spread this. I'm so proud of this fandom 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜— Ami⁷⟭⟬ (kinda ia) (@kimchiiisgood) April 25, 2021
Here are some FAQs you can read to learn more about the initiave.
here's a small FAQ about what #CovidReliefForIndia is and what it aims to achieve. please read to find out more. pic.twitter.com/LMT0LKPV52— Covid Relief For India (@CovidReliefIn) April 24, 2021
If you have any queries, contact them on the link given below.
If you have any queries or require any help, please contact the organising team at [email protected]— BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 23, 2021
You can also contribute by clicking here.
Earlier, they also helped raise funds during floods in Assam last year.