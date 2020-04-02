Since the lockdown has left a lot of daily wage workers without shelter, India's only Formula One race track, Buddh International Circuit (BIC) is being prepared to turn into a quarantine facility for them.

According to the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, UP, healthcare and shelter will be provided to those migrant workers at BIC who are from other states and couldn't rush back to their home states.

The premises will also facilitate migrant workers who may have been affected from Covid-19 with food, shelter and healthcare.

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar added,

Bed, mattress, toilets and other facilities should be created immediately at Sports City so that those who are stuck in our district can take shelter properly.

Along with Buddh International Circuit, 19 other large scale facilities around Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP will be converted to the temporary shelter.