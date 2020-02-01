See, I am not smart enough to understand everything in the budget, but I do appreciate poetry and history.
Things this budget announcement focused highly on.
And so, it doesn't come as a surprise that Twitter was filled with jokes about it. Here are some which will give you the laughs and also probably make you understand the budget better.
WTAF ?? The Budget is waffling nonsense about the Harrapa seals.— Devangshu Datta (@devangshudatta) February 1, 2020
Budget or history lesson #BudgetSession2020— Riju Jhunjhunwala (@rij79) February 1, 2020
Common Man trying to understand #Budget2020 listening to #NirmalaSitharaman's speech. pic.twitter.com/oXLCjKHp1c— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2020
5 New Smart Cities announced in #Budget2020— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 1, 2020
The 100 New Smart Cities announced in 2015 have already been upgraded to the world class standards of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro
Middle class people trying to see the benefits of #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/y3bTbvTKjK— Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 1, 2020
Everybody right now. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/U0GVYbe24Z— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 1, 2020
So disappointing that we have not talked about building smart cities, factories and farms in Mars in this budget #Budget2020 https://t.co/SuWE9L2Pbx— Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) February 1, 2020
Great to hear of the Sindhu-Saraswathi Civilisation. Greetings from the Kaveri-Vaigai civilisation#BudgetSession2020 #Budget2020— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) February 1, 2020
A friend just said “budget chaahe jaisa marzi aa jaye, hum month end tak gareeb ho hi jaayenge”, and it hit me hard. #BudgetSession2020— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman talking about government's achievements #BudgetSession2020 pic.twitter.com/wOsKn4GPR6— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 1, 2020
1. Indians before budget speech.— Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) February 1, 2020
2. Indians after budget speech.#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/4G9WD2BIaQ
Middle class people checking the budget benefits #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/oJVhN90lIF— Aishthetic ?? (@Badassgirlll) February 1, 2020
Middle class people trying to understand #Budget2020 . pic.twitter.com/LVp4vOrfVf— Hunटरर ♂ 🥳 (@nickhunterr) February 1, 2020
There must a time limit for budget speeches. #Budget2020— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 1, 2020
You can benefit from the new tax slabs if you forego the existing deductions which help you save tax. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/mT5Nt9nsGT— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020
#Budget2020 is also rich in poetry. https://t.co/fbkhGZE8jP— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 1, 2020
Sensex down 450 points. Not impressed with the budget. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/fglDgMVGEp— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2020
#BudgetOnZee #Budget2020 #BudgetSession2020— CUagain (@RECinaction) February 1, 2020
When tax Rates and you realise
Gets Reduced no deduction will
Be allowed as well pic.twitter.com/4XjvY05Au6
New income tax regime #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/l2QmPyfjWH— Megha Mandavia (@MeghaMandaviaET) February 1, 2020
I will need Duckworth & Lewis to understand the NEW "simplified " tax structure . In the meanwhile CA's in India after #BudgetSession2020— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 1, 2020
"Aao kabhi haveli pe.." ..#Budget2020
So much refrence to the PM, this vision, his action, his aims... why doesn’t @nsitharaman just allow Modi Ji to deliver #Budget2020?— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 1, 2020
Income Tax slabs over the years#Budget2020 #BudgetSession2020 #NirmalaSitaraman pic.twitter.com/RIDt3ykkVQ— Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) February 1, 2020
People : Is bar ka #Budget2020 Middle class wala hoga !!— Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@SourabhJainIET) February 1, 2020
Nirmala : pic.twitter.com/IUiK97hcTg
Imagine doing worse than Arun Jaitley as a FM 😰— idk, google empathy (@TheSortedChaos) February 1, 2020