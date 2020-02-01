See, I am not smart enough to understand everything in the budget, but I do appreciate poetry and history.

Things this budget announcement focused highly on.

And so, it doesn't come as a surprise that Twitter was filled with jokes about it. Here are some which will give you the laughs and also probably make you understand the budget better.

WTAF ?? The Budget is waffling nonsense about the Harrapa seals. — Devangshu Datta (@devangshudatta) February 1, 2020

Budget or history lesson #BudgetSession2020 — Riju Jhunjhunwala (@rij79) February 1, 2020

She should take part in Mushaira instead. — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) February 1, 2020

5 New Smart Cities announced in #Budget2020



The 100 New Smart Cities announced in 2015 have already been upgraded to the world class standards of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 1, 2020

Middle class people trying to see the benefits of #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/y3bTbvTKjK — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 1, 2020

So disappointing that we have not talked about building smart cities, factories and farms in Mars in this budget #Budget2020 https://t.co/SuWE9L2Pbx — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) February 1, 2020

Great to hear of the Sindhu-Saraswathi Civilisation. Greetings from the Kaveri-Vaigai civilisation#BudgetSession2020 #Budget2020 — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) February 1, 2020

A friend just said “budget chaahe jaisa marzi aa jaye, hum month end tak gareeb ho hi jaayenge”, and it hit me hard. #BudgetSession2020 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020

1. Indians before budget speech.

2. Indians after budget speech.#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/4G9WD2BIaQ — Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) February 1, 2020

Middle class people checking the budget benefits #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/oJVhN90lIF — Aishthetic ?? (@Badassgirlll) February 1, 2020

There must a time limit for budget speeches. #Budget2020 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 1, 2020

You can benefit from the new tax slabs if you forego the existing deductions which help you save tax. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/mT5Nt9nsGT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020

Sensex down 450 points. Not impressed with the budget. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/fglDgMVGEp — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2020

#BudgetOnZee #Budget2020 #BudgetSession2020



When tax Rates and you realise

Gets Reduced no deduction will

Be allowed as well pic.twitter.com/4XjvY05Au6 — CUagain (@RECinaction) February 1, 2020

I will need Duckworth & Lewis to understand the NEW "simplified " tax structure . In the meanwhile CA's in India after #BudgetSession2020

"Aao kabhi haveli pe.." ..#Budget2020 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 1, 2020

So much refrence to the PM, this vision, his action, his aims... why doesn’t @nsitharaman just allow Modi Ji to deliver #Budget2020? — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 1, 2020

People : Is bar ka #Budget2020 Middle class wala hoga !!



Nirmala : pic.twitter.com/IUiK97hcTg — Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@SourabhJainIET) February 1, 2020

Imagine doing worse than Arun Jaitley as a FM 😰 — idk, google empathy (@TheSortedChaos) February 1, 2020

This was the longest budget speech ever made in India. Certainly felt like it.