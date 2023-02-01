This year the Union Budget announcement has come at a high COST for cigarette lovers. Among several key announcements impacting the masses, FM Nirmala Sitharaman declared a 16% increase in custom duty on cigarettes. Apparently, the hike has come with a view to improve the health of citizens and boost our economy.
The price hike has caused immense pain to smokers; they’ve found solace in memes. Have a look.
I offer my sympathies to my cigarette-loving friends.
Read more: Increase In Income Tax Rebate For The New Regime Has Got People In Old Regime Exclaiming ‘WTF’
