This year the Union Budget announcement has come at a high COST for cigarette lovers. Among several key announcements impacting the masses, FM Nirmala Sitharaman declared a 16% increase in custom duty on cigarettes. Apparently, the hike has come with a view to improve the health of citizens and boost our economy.

The price hike has caused immense pain to smokers; they’ve found solace in memes. Have a look.

People who stocked up on their cigarette boxes before the new budget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/WMjawYtA9m — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 1, 2023

Cigarette during every budget session- pic.twitter.com/SmGdLv79YX — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) February 1, 2023

#cigarettes price hike



All smokers right now 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023

Aisa lag raha hai budget announce nahi hua bas cigarette ka tax announce hua hai — pragina (@pragya_333) February 1, 2023

Cigarette smokers after every budget: pic.twitter.com/GiLYCjMT2U — زماں (@Delhiite_) February 1, 2023

After knowing that Cigarettes to cost more as Budget proposes 16% hike in duty. Chainsmoker

going to panvadi to get whole year stock #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/wWFWYs8JtS — P(arth..) (@notaperfct) February 1, 2023

I offer my sympathies to my cigarette-loving friends.

