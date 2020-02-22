A couple of days ago, an Australian mom, Yarraka Bayles shared a clip of her son, Quaden on Instagram to draw attention to the problem of bullying. In the video, the 9-year-old can be seen crying after he was targeted at school for his dwarfism, with the mother talking about how he feels suicidal.

9 year old wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied. 💔💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/DysTrmlaiD — YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) February 20, 2020

I've just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know - parents, educators, teachers - this is the effect that bullying has.

- Yarraka Bayles

In the last two days the heartbreaking video has gone viral, with numerous people sending the child their well wishes. In fact, the internet after seeing the boy in distress, raised $300,000 to send him to Disneyland! The video was shared on the GoFundMe page and many celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and basketball player Enes Kanter have supported Quaden.

According to reports, Quaden has also been invited to lead the Indigenous All-Stars out onto the field in their rugby league clash with the Maori All-Stars in Queensland on Saturday. That's the power of the internet!