When fatigue and lethargy takes over, our mind and body doesn't function properly and sometimes we end up doing things we regret.

As hilarious as it sounds, a 22-year-old burglar in Thailand dozed off while robbing a police officer's house. (Oh the irony!)

A video of his arrest has gone viral all over social media.

Apparently, Athit Kin Khunthud (the thief) used a toolkit to break into the officer's (Jiam Prasert) house at 2 AM while he was asleep.

He was arrested after Jiam noticed that the AC was running in his daughter's bedroom while she wasn't home.

The police officials stated that Athit entered the house with an agenda to steal something but, fatigue took over and he eventually, decided to switch on the AC and take a quick nap.

His plan though backfired. He ended up sleeping the entire night and the next morning, Jiam was shocked to find a stranger sleeping comfortably in his daughter's bed.

The burglar was in a daze when he was woken up by the police officers because he had no idea of what was happening.

Finally, he was taken into custody for burglary and trespassing. Safe to say, he woke up to his worst nightmare.