The second human to ever set foot on the moon, Dr. Buzz Aldrin took to social media to share a mesmerizing throwback picture of the Earth rising from above the moon's horizon. 

The breathtaking picture of our home from the surface of the moon is almost 51 years old. It was captured during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Dr. Aldrin wrote a heartwarming caption with his #ThrowbackTweet: 

To jog your memory, Apollo 11 was the first spaceflight to successfully land humans on the moon.

Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin were the first two people to walk on the surface of the moon. They were also accompanied by astronaut Michael Collins who flew the Apollo 11 command module Columbia around the moon. 

According to NASA's website, the picture was taken on July 20, 1969, from the Apollo 11 spacecraft and the lunar surface in the image is in the area of Smyth's Sea on the nearside. 