The second human to ever set foot on the moon, Dr. Buzz Aldrin took to social media to share a mesmerizing throwback picture of the Earth rising from above the moon's horizon.
This view of home never gets old.
The #ThrowbackPicture has been making quite a 'Buzz' on the internet and Netizens can't get enough of this view:
What a gorgeous jewel of a planet--we need to take better care of her.— Elodie (@AskLouie888) July 9, 2020
The Pale Blue Dot - up close. pic.twitter.com/9Wp5kn4pLi— Scott Buszard (@scottbuszard) July 9, 2020
The photo that should make people realize that we truly are all in this together @SamHeughan— Theatregirl2020 (@theatregirl2020) July 10, 2020
What do you do after you have walked on the moon?— Atlatl_man (@AtlatlMan) July 9, 2020
Seriously, what goals do you set?
Cameras have a limited range that they can photograph in one shot. No camera is sensitive enough to capture light from a distant star and still show the moon in any kind of detail.— Thanos (@tweetsofthanos) July 11, 2020
This is very beautiful image— Sakshi Suryawanshi (@SakshiS66873563) July 10, 2020
Nice so earth is actually flat— Lavish Saluja (@lavishsaluja) July 10, 2020
According to NASA's website, the picture was taken on July 20, 1969, from the Apollo 11 spacecraft and the lunar surface in the image is in the area of Smyth's Sea on the nearside.