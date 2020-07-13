The second human to ever set foot on the moon, Dr. Buzz Aldrin took to social media to share a mesmerizing throwback picture of the Earth rising from above the moon's horizon.

The breathtaking picture of our home from the surface of the moon is almost 51 years old. It was captured during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Dr. Aldrin wrote a heartwarming caption with his #ThrowbackTweet:

This view of home never gets old.

To jog your memory, Apollo 11 was the first spaceflight to successfully land humans on the moon.

Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin were the first two people to walk on the surface of the moon. They were also accompanied by astronaut Michael Collins who flew the Apollo 11 command module Columbia around the moon.

The #ThrowbackPicture has been making quite a 'Buzz' on the internet and Netizens can't get enough of this view:

What a gorgeous jewel of a planet--we need to take better care of her. — Elodie (@AskLouie888) July 9, 2020

I’m not sure anyone will ever be able to top that picture for a throwback — Rich Carswell (@synth_rich715) July 9, 2020

The Pale Blue Dot - up close. pic.twitter.com/9Wp5kn4pLi — Scott Buszard (@scottbuszard) July 9, 2020

The photo that should make people realize that we truly are all in this together @SamHeughan — Theatregirl2020 (@theatregirl2020) July 10, 2020

What do you do after you have walked on the moon?

Seriously, what goals do you set? — Atlatl_man (@AtlatlMan) July 9, 2020

Cameras have a limited range that they can photograph in one shot. No camera is sensitive enough to capture light from a distant star and still show the moon in any kind of detail. — Thanos (@tweetsofthanos) July 11, 2020

This is very beautiful image — Sakshi Suryawanshi (@SakshiS66873563) July 10, 2020

Nice so earth is actually flat — Lavish Saluja (@lavishsaluja) July 10, 2020

Mind blowing. Wish I knew what it felt like up there. — Rich Vandall (@Rich_Vandall) July 9, 2020

According to NASA's website, the picture was taken on July 20, 1969, from the Apollo 11 spacecraft and the lunar surface in the image is in the area of Smyth's Sea on the nearside.