Violent clashes have erupted in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura between anti-CAA protesters and those protesting in favour.
#BreakingNews | Clashes at N-E Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Vehicle set on fire. Central forces called in. #CAAProtests #CitizenshipAmendmentAct— NDTV (@ndtv) February 24, 2020
Apart from clashes taking place in Delhi's Bhajanpura, another violent mob situation was created in Maujpura.
Delhi: A clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area, today. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) says, "We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people, now the situation is under control". pic.twitter.com/kSPSFUYCHQ— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Soon, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident, asking the central government to take strict action against those perpetrating violence on the streets.
Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020
I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.
Later it was revealed that this was not just a single incident of violence but a full-fledged demonstration taking place in parts of Delhi, especially Chandbagh.
Update from Chandbagh: Situation has escalated. Police has fired tear gas on protestors inside the protest tent. Reports of property burning and deep injuries on protestors caused by armed Right-Wing goons. #soschandbagh pic.twitter.com/AwwTvAnS7Q— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 24, 2020
Critical situation in Chandbagh and Kardumpuri, Delhi. Police using force against protestors, firing tear gas shells too. Reports of violence from mob too #DelhiSOS— CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 24, 2020
And updates of the situation are being reported live across Twitter.
Shocking pics coming from north east Delhi. Stone pelting and clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors while Delhi police just watches on! Where is tough law and order home ministry machine we can rely on? Who gains from violence? Is this the image we want to send to US Prez?— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 24, 2020
Situation is very tense in Delhi. Particularly North east Delhi.— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 24, 2020
In some instances, miscreants are overpowering even the Policemen.
I have never witnessed such large scale fearlessness in my India' capital Delhi.
*SOS from Chandbagh, Delhi as of 1PM on 24 Feb 20*— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 24, 2020
Riot-like situation at Chandbagh’s peaceful protest. Brutal lathicharge by Delhi Police and unabated violence by Right-Wing elements brandishing weapons and pelting stones. Media and legal assistance requested immediately.#SOS
SOS: #Chandbagh situation is getting worse, vehicles set ablaze, stone pelting is going on as well the public property is being vandalizing by Pro CAA protestors.#Chandbagh #CAA_NRC_Protests #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JGzBbOgJuN— Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) February 24, 2020
The nervy situation, despite the presence of police officials, is a sad reality of how violence and flag-bearing men with masks can take law and order in their own hands.