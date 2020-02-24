Violent clashes have erupted in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura between anti-CAA protesters and those protesting in favour. 

Central forces have been called in after a few vehicles were burned and a petrol pump was almost set on fire. 

Apart from clashes taking place in Delhi's Bhajanpura, another violent mob situation was created in Maujpura.

Soon, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident, asking the central government to take strict action against those perpetrating violence on the streets. 

Later it was revealed that this was not just a single incident of violence but a full-fledged demonstration taking place in parts of Delhi, especially Chandbagh. 

And updates of the situation are being reported live across Twitter.

The nervy situation, despite the presence of police officials, is a sad reality of how violence and flag-bearing men with masks can take law and order in their own hands. 

This is happening on the day Donald Trump is officially touring the country with the first lady, Melania Trump. 