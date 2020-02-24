Violent clashes have erupted in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura between anti-CAA protesters and those protesting in favour.

Central forces have been called in after a few vehicles were burned and a petrol pump was almost set on fire.

Goons with saffron flags fires at Delhi Police. Salute this brave cop who faced them. Hope all are safe. BJP Govt is desperate to polarise these protests. Time to show unity & brotherhood. Hindu-Muslim ekta Zindabad! Jai Hind 🇮🇳❤ pic.twitter.com/kk7mPn9p8H — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) February 24, 2020

Apart from clashes taking place in Delhi's Bhajanpura, another violent mob situation was created in Maujpura.

Delhi: A clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area, today. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) says, "We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people, now the situation is under control". pic.twitter.com/kSPSFUYCHQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Soon, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident, asking the central government to take strict action against those perpetrating violence on the streets.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Later it was revealed that this was not just a single incident of violence but a full-fledged demonstration taking place in parts of Delhi, especially Chandbagh.

Urgent: All reports from Chandbagh suggest the communal conflagration is very serious.

Need for IMMEDIATE action by @CPDelhi in North East, especially Chand Bagh, to prevent loss of life and further escalation of violence.@DelhiPolice @LGGovDelhi — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 24, 2020

Update from Chandbagh: Situation has escalated. Police has fired tear gas on protestors inside the protest tent. Reports of property burning and deep injuries on protestors caused by armed Right-Wing goons. #soschandbagh pic.twitter.com/AwwTvAnS7Q — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 24, 2020

Critical situation in Chandbagh and Kardumpuri, Delhi. Police using force against protestors, firing tear gas shells too. Reports of violence from mob too #DelhiSOS



(1:10 PM // 24.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/AYVqyMMCeO — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 24, 2020

And updates of the situation are being reported live across Twitter.

Shocking pics coming from north east Delhi. Stone pelting and clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors while Delhi police just watches on! Where is tough law and order home ministry machine we can rely on? Who gains from violence? Is this the image we want to send to US Prez? — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 24, 2020

Situation is very tense in Delhi. Particularly North east Delhi.



In some instances, miscreants are overpowering even the Policemen.



I have never witnessed such large scale fearlessness in my India' capital Delhi. — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 24, 2020

*SOS from Chandbagh, Delhi as of 1PM on 24 Feb 20*



Riot-like situation at Chandbagh’s peaceful protest. Brutal lathicharge by Delhi Police and unabated violence by Right-Wing elements brandishing weapons and pelting stones. Media and legal assistance requested immediately.#SOS — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 24, 2020

SOS: #Chandbagh situation is getting worse, vehicles set ablaze, stone pelting is going on as well the public property is being vandalizing by Pro CAA protestors.#Chandbagh #CAA_NRC_Protests #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JGzBbOgJuN — Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) February 24, 2020

The nervy situation, despite the presence of police officials, is a sad reality of how violence and flag-bearing men with masks can take law and order in their own hands.

This is happening on the day Donald Trump is officially touring the country with the first lady, Melania Trump.