For weeks, various news channels have conducted debates around CAA and its impact on Indian citizens, especially Muslims. Most of these debates have focused more on shouting and less on discussions, with most news anchors promoting only one point of view.

However, in the recently conducted Anchor Chat on Aaj Tak, news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap's views on CAA and NRC and its impact came as a surprise for the audience.

When you combine this (CAA) with the NRC, this can be a lethal combination. Because the ones who are left out due to incomplete documents, they can get citizenship if they are Hindu. But for Muslims, even if they are genuine but they don’t have the complete documents or papers, they won’t be eligible for citizenship. The government will have to think about this from a different and new perspective because the protest against the CAA and NRC is increasing all over India.

Twitter was quick to react to Anjana Kashyap's comments:

<Modi is losing AajTak. First Anjana Om Kashyap admitting that CAA+NRC is dangerous for Muslims and now Rahul Kanwal FLATTENING BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari by asking 'How will you counter price-rise' again and again. Tiwari has no answer, is absolutely GUTTED by the persistence> https://t.co/Eu3PIKil64 — Woody Guthrapalli (@aditya_mani_jha) January 8, 2020

OMG! Is that really her?

Watch Anjana OM Modi, Oh Sorry Anjana OM Kashyap too believes that CAA + NRC is a threat to Muslims and Govt should really think over it.

Finally, Chronology Samajh Aagayi Inhe.#IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA_NRC_NPR #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC #India #AnjanaOm pic.twitter.com/dteuO0WfUs — Saneen Javali (@SaneenJavali) January 8, 2020

Gharwapasi? @anjanaomkashyap is explaining deadly combination of CAA and NRC. Will Hagga now demand to boycott AajTak?pic.twitter.com/cU1lFQmtQ4 — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) January 8, 2020

I just had the weirdest dream. I dreamed that Anjana Om Kashyap was calling CAA+NRC a lethal combination. — Modi memes 2.0 (@meem_not_maymay) January 7, 2020

It’s so bad even Anjana Om Kashyap is expressing concern over the religious discrimination that will happen with CAA + NRC. — ندا (@CatWomaniya) January 7, 2020

It's so bad, even Anjana Om Kashyap is sounding like a journalist.#CAA_NRC_Protest pic.twitter.com/bIDd9VAuxB — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) January 7, 2020

Even Anjana Om Kashyap thinks CAA + NRC is a bad idea. https://t.co/jpXa0BGZtu — Vimoh ⚡ radiovimoh.com (@vimoh) January 8, 2020

इसके अंदर का कश्यप कैसे बाहर आ गया ?? हाए मोदी । अब हम देख रहे हैं । https://t.co/Pm5QfNEqMB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

You can see the complete video here:

There have been massive protests across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, but the government is yet to introduce any changes to the act.