The Citizenship Amendment Act has hit the country like a storm. People from every corner of the nation have been protesting against the said act (and the possible introduction of NRC in the future) and have organised a mass protests today in major cities of India.

Even though Section 144 has been imposed in many parts of the states ruled by the BJP government, the protesters have not backed out. Here are pictures of protests from different states in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi

A large group of people are protesting currently at Red Fort.

Delhi: Large number of protesters in Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/ZCIR2zsBZ4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

At Lal Qila, protesters are slowly arriving. The Delhi Police, led actively by Sanjay Bhatia, is detaining them in batches.#CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/qQnbtMd5Ze — newslaundry (@newslaundry) December 19, 2019

JNU student Umar Khalid detained at Red Fort.

Visuals at Jantar Mantar and Mandi House

My FELLOW CITIZENS, my SUPPORTERS & I ARE GOING TO PEACEFULLY MARCH to JANTAR MANTAR irrespective of the illegal #Section144 . This march is against the #CAA_NRC @CPDelhi @DCPCentralDelhi @DelhiPolice take note !#CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/jA0ZCTgH2H — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 19, 2019

People chant Inquilab Zindabad as Yogendra Yadav gets detained at Red Fort.

It is an honour to be detained on 19th of December, a small tribute to Ashfakulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil.

Happy to be in the company of Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, ex-MP, Patiala pic.twitter.com/odFCzMJQNf — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 19, 2019

Karnataka : One of India's most prominent intellectuals Ram Guha was one of the protesters today who was mistreated and detained by the Bengaluru Police.

It seems that even holding his poster makes them frightened. SHAME. #bangaloreprotest pic.twitter.com/06I3rqHrHO — Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) December 19, 2019

Visuals of people protesting in Bengaluru.

Police detains protesters in Town Hall, Bengaluru

Bhopal : People protest against NRC act in large numbers.

This is the protest in Bhopal. RW delusion is to assume these guys are protesting against a good natured CAA, ergo should be dismissed as foolishness or malice



This protest is against NRC. At least a perception of it, which govt doesn't care to dispel

Chandigarh: Muslim organisations protest against NRC and CAA.

Mumbai

Mumbaikars congregate in Bandra to protest against CAA.

Protest against CAA and NRC at Bandra, Mumbai. #IndiansAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/LKR5GRxCzk — Poorna Rathi (@PoornaRathi) December 18, 2019

People chant the national anthem of India while protesting.

A scene from Carter Road last night. I'm not saying it's tuneful, but it's better than what they teach you in a shakha. pic.twitter.com/VXQOQ6WdkL — Rosie Roti സുപ്രിയ (@supriyan) December 19, 2019

This is from Mumbra (Thane) Mumbai.



Huge rally against #CAA_NRC taken our by residents of Mumbra.



Tamil Nadu: People took to the streets in Trichy to protest against the act.

Massive protest against #CAA_NRC in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.



1000s of people hit street to join #CAAProtest .



Pune people too have joined in the protests against the CAA and NRC act.

Kerala : Peaceful protesters get attacked while protesting in the state.

Hindutva goons attack those protesting the government's anti-Muslim citizenship law in Kerala, throwing soda bottles and other projectiles at them today. pic.twitter.com/xP55rySwrN — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 18, 2019

Haryana : Over one lakh people go forward with a peaceful protest in Mewat against CAA act.

Don't know if any media reported this. Perhaps the biggest protest against #CAA_NRC, with over 1 lakh participants, totally peaceful, Mewat, Haryana. Mr. Modi are these not Indians? Can u tell from their clothes who they are? Are they all Congressi? Urban Naxal? Shame on u Modi. pic.twitter.com/MdTBe7s9iq — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) December 18, 2019

Bihar : Students in Patna stop trains in a protest against CAA.

People protesting in Katihar.

Assam: People have been protesting against The Citizenship Amendment Act since the time it has been implemented and are continuing to do so.

The deaf community protested today in Assam against India’s new citizenship law.



Photo Ahmer Khan.#CAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/REzmTqX7HM — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) December 18, 2019

People from every nook and corner of the country have joined in the protest against The Citizenship Amendment Act.