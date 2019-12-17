There was further violence during a protest against the CAA today afternoon at Seelampur in Delhi. According to NDTV, the police had to lathi-charge crowds and fire tear gas shells. This was allegedly in response to protesters setting fire to a police station and throwing stones at buses.

Two policemen were apparently injured in the flare-up. A witness told Reuters,

It was a peaceful protest against the Citizenship law that got out of hand.

The protest began around 12 pm, with people from the north-east Delhi area taking out a march. The police moved in when protesters allegedly started targeting buses, after which a period of violence broke out. The area remains tense, with the entry and exit gates at five metro stations being shut.