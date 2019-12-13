The Citizenship Amendment Bill received President's assent on Thursday, 12th December, after being passed by both the houses of the Parliament.

Ever since the contentious bill was introduced in the Parliament, it has invited widespread protests across the nation, especially in the northeastern states.

While the whole of Assam is boiling with protests and shutdown, other states like Meghalaya and Tripura are also bearing the brunt of the proposed amendments.

Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Whole northeast is under cage now, Curfew Fitted, No mobile service, Army marching, Many protesters died till now, Bangladesh Ministers cancel their Indian visit & why this happened just bcz of #NRC #CAB#Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah — Zuhaib Afridi (@zuhaibafridi6) December 13, 2019

Here's a timeline of everything that has happened in Tripura and Meghalaya in the last 48 hours:

After the controversial bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, 9th December, people of Tripura took to streets to protest against the amendments. The agitation in Tripura was led by JMACAB, a group of all regional tribal parties.

Following this, mobile internet and messaging services were blocked in the state and two columns of Assam Rifles were put on standby.

The Centre also airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel from J&K to the states for maintenance of law and order.

People chanted anti-BJP and anti-Bangladeshi slogans. Some tribal areas in Tripura also observed bandh on Wednesday, 11th December.

Train services and vehicular movement also came to a halt in the state.

Direct fight between indigenous people and pro #CAB BJP supporters in Tripura .

Disturbing pictures of voilence .#CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #CABAgainstConstitution #Tripura pic.twitter.com/seUkVZ0rmH — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) December 10, 2019

Though no fresh incidents of violence were reported from Tripura, its capital city, Agartala observed a shutdown of educational institutions and offices.

As of now, suspension of mobile internet services has been extended for another 24-hours in Tripura after the 48-hour blockade ended on Thursday afternoon.

Mobile internet and SMS services were also blocked across Meghalaya for 2 days, and an indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of its capital city Shillong after protests against the Bill intensified.

Mobile internet services suspended for 48 hours across Meghalaya. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Curfew imposed in Shillong city w.e.f. 12/12/2019 from 10:00 pm onwards till further notice. Anti CAB movement hits Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/Arfopzr8eo — Paragmoni Aditya (@paragaditya) December 12, 2019

Burning and vandalism of vehicles on 12th December, led to chaos in the Police Bazaar in Shillong, resulting in imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods.

It's not only Assam where there is #CAB unrest. In @CMO_Meghalaya 's capital Shillong , there has been unrest through the day. Indefinite curfew in some areas of the town. SMS and mob internet banned across the state for 2 days. @SangmaConrad heckled in Williamnagar this morning pic.twitter.com/ULFsrCPKjo — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 12, 2019

Right now Assam Tripura and Meghalaya are burning . Protesters are brutally torture by Police army . Because we Opposed CAB and protest against CAB . The people are facing brutality just because of asking for justice — Rashna Devi (@devi_rashna) December 13, 2019

In latest developments, protesters in Meghalaya heckled CM Conrad Sangma as he landed from a chopper in Williamnagar, a town 250 km from Shillong.

#Breaking | Meghalaya CM faces protest, @SangmaConrad's convoy heckled after CAB was passed in the Parliament.



More details by TIMES NOW's Tamal Saha. pic.twitter.com/neXbVs3kvG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 13, 2019

As per latest reports, curfew in certain parts of Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, was relaxed for 12 hours beginning 10 AM, 13th December.

Amid raging protests, Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Shillong that was scheduled on Sunday, 15th December.