The Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is home to 5 lions who are kept in cages. Unfortunately, they have been suffering from a shortage food and medicine for several weeks now, and they have become highly malnourished.

Source: NDTV

According to NDTV, there is now a growing online campaign to save these animals, and many people also advocate shifting them to a better habitat.

Sudan is going through a massive economic crisis, characterised by skyrocketing food prices and a foreign currency shortage.

According to Park officials and medics, the lions' conditions deteriorated further over the past weeks. Some have lost up to two-thirds of their body weight.

Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at Al-Qureshi park, said,

Food is not always available, so often we buy it from our own money to feed them. They are suffering from severe illnesses, and the overall condition of the park itself is also affecting the animals' health.

It's clear these poor animals need immediate help. They look close to death, but hopefully this kind of international attention will bring the aid they require. 