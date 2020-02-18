If you're a desi millennial student who's planning to fly overseas for their higher educations or masters, we've got some great news for you, that might help you to streamline your options.

According to recent reports by Times Of India, over 1.39 lakh Indian students have been granted a study permit by Canada in the year 2019.

Indian students exceeded the 1 lakh bar for the second consecutive year. In 2019, Canada approved a little over 4 lakh student visas, out of which 34.5% of the permits went to Indian students.

After Indian students, Canada accepted around 8,450 Chinese students i.e 21.1% for the academic year of 2019.

While the number of Indian students acquiring their student visas has increased by 30.3%, in the last years, they recorded a decline In the influx of Chinese students.