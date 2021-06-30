It's summer time and extreme weather conditions have once again gripped the world. Parts of India are witnessing a heat wave and Delhi sizzled at 43 degree Celsius, its highest temperature in 2021.

A heatwave has prevailed over western Canada for several days now and is believed to have caused hundreds of deaths. An all-time high temperature of 49.5 degree Celsius was recorded in certain parts of Canada, today.

These pics show the conditions in Canada, which is at present hotter than Delhi.

In a country known for brutal snow and cold, these extreme summer temperatures have raised an alarm.