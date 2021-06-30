It's summer time and extreme weather conditions have once again gripped the world. Parts of India are witnessing a heat wave and Delhi sizzled at 43 degree Celsius, its highest temperature in 2021.

A heatwave has prevailed over western Canada for several days now and is believed to have caused hundreds of deaths. An all-time high temperature of 49.5 degree Celsius was recorded in certain parts of Canada, today.

Temperatures soared to an all-time high of 115.8 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Canada amid a record heat wave that forced people to take shelter in beaches and lake fronts. More here: https://t.co/gD9adHO5EV pic.twitter.com/L9GyKSR0Ds — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 29, 2021

These pics show the conditions in Canada, which is at present hotter than Delhi.

The median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is currently closed due to concrete damage from today’s heat. The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, June 9. Drivers are advised to take caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/yY1LPfkjVV — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 5, 2021

snow melt from excessive heat in BC pic.twitter.com/pFjdDAJpIC — THE TAO OF NOW (@InTheNoosphere) June 28, 2021

Record-breaking heat brings health risks, experts warn — so here's how to protect yourself https://t.co/MMZI6tvHXA pic.twitter.com/wlSDfRUdS2 — CBC Canadian News (@CBCCanada) June 30, 2021

Temperatures hit a record high of 46.6c during four days of "extreme heat" in the Canadian province of British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/uaBOzLbRMm — ANews (@anews) June 30, 2021

In a country known for brutal snow and cold, these extreme summer temperatures have raised an alarm.