No words will ever be enough to express the worth of essential services workers doing their duties during the pandemic.

While it's good to show gratitude, Canadian government has done something substantial for the country's essential workers.

In a latest announcement, PM Justin Trudeau said that Canada and all of its provinces and territories will increase pay for essential workers.

He said:

If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you're making minimum wage, you deserve a raise.

According to reports, the government has made an agreement with provinces and territories to spend more than $3 billion for this initiative.

In the new agreement, wages for essential workers earning less than about $1,800 a month will be raised.

People, around the world, are impressed by this move and want their governments to take a cue.

That's how you honor frontline workers, not with platitudes and slick advertising campaigns. — The Crisis Magazine (@thecrisismag) May 8, 2020

"What a dork! Here in India, I get doctors to give up salaries and citizens to donate to unaudited funds!" — MD (@FullstreamAgent) May 8, 2020

He must learn from Indian PM ways-bang Thalis, shower flower petals, light candles, to express gratitude for services of front line workers without spending a penny ensuring their safety. — Mukesh Walia (@mak236) May 9, 2020

@realDonaldTrump This is how you're supposed to run/lead a country. Not run it down, not lead it into oblivion. Rise above the dangers encountered. Put human lives ahead of profit. #YouAreFired — sherijr (@sherijr) May 8, 2020

their PM cares in real 👏 — Hermit (@JolieLaide___) May 9, 2020

This sure seems to be a better option than claps and flowers.