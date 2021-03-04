If you're looking for content that will brighten up your day, this right here is it. Earlier this week, a video of a man named Gurdeep Pandher went viral. In the video, he is seen doing the bhangra over a frozen lake in Yukon, Canada.

The reason behind his happy dance? Getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot. And, Pandher chose to celebrate the occasion by dancing joyously! At first, he posted a video of himself smiling ear to ear while doing so on his Youtube channel. Then he shared the video on his Twitter account too.

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

This is how the internet reacted to his adorbs dance session!

Thanks for sharing your joy with the world. The virality of your video shows how much your joy is needed. Wishing you and our Canadian neighbors the best! Hope to see your dance on a @zumba video soon. 💃🕺🩰👯😃 — Loveandtreasure (@LovenTreasure) March 3, 2021

I'm so glad for you Gurdeep! It's so important you got it. Thank you for posting about getting the vaccine. I hope it helps influence others to get their vaccine too when their time comes.



Be well Gurdeep! — 🇨🇦 Tam 😷 (@vitevoila) March 3, 2021

This reminds me so much of our Native American/First Nations women dancing in Jingle Dresses - I can almost hear the little bells jingling. — R. Mench (@SelenicMagick) March 2, 2021

Dancing for joy is something we (I'm speaking for the UK) do wayyyyy to seldom.



Thanks, it's a joy just to watch you, thanks for sharing your happiness. All the best for you and your loved ones. — Finellach (@Finellach1) March 2, 2021

How kind of you to think of us all around the world! Pleased you got your vaccine too - and keep dancing! — Christopher Gough (@Christo75118472) March 2, 2021

I feel you, ji. I got mine yesterday. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 3, 2021

I’m going to do exactly this when I get my vaccine! Thanks for the exuberance and joy!!! 🎊💃❤️ — Kristine Kenyon (@kristine_kenyon) March 2, 2021

Yes! I looked you up after seeing your videos on The Rachel Maddow Show. I love love love your happy dance!! — Judy Rice, MS, MHA (@judithmrice) March 3, 2021

This brought me so much joy! Thank you for posting. Can't wait to get my vaccine (although I don't dance as well as you do). — Chris (wear a mask) Ferris (@FerrisOnline) March 2, 2021

I would love love to learn some of your moves. I would definately watched if you did some instructional videos. — A brand new day (@arcadianart1) March 2, 2021

You should follow Gurdeep. He gives lessons pretty regularly and he's always joyful. Good for the soul. 😊 — Katrina 🐝 🚆 (@KatrinaWTE) March 2, 2021

How joyful is this dude!!! I got jabbed up on Sunday 💪🏻💉 feeling superhuman 🦸‍♀️ — charlotte Blades (@shlurder) March 2, 2021

His happiness is infectious, and has us moving to his dance too!