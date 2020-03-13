With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, there are 140 confirmed cases in Canada as of now. Unfortunately this includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau who has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the statement released by the PM's office, the first lady of Canada had returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and was showing mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, late on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.

Sophie Trudeau also issued a statement via the communications director on Twitter, sharing an update about her condition.

The statement added that the Prime Minister will resume his duties.