With more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries, World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

While many countries are doing their bit to take precautions from the virus, twitter is now asking to #CancelEverything. It may have started just for the virus, it turned out to be something way more than that.

me still sitting in my office in midtown Manahttan #CancelEverything #Pandemic pic.twitter.com/VyFq91rBGU — Reality Reacts (@realityreacts) March 11, 2020

Now war not with guns n bombs 💣but with viruses 🦠 n bacteria 🧫 #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/NrC9utqtjH — Vishvinder Rana (@rana_vishvinder) March 12, 2020

The introverts way of thinking has influenced extroverts to ultimately lose their minds and #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/eFZBkv9j1D — Jenna (@jenndimps) March 12, 2020

Americans & World already suffering from this virus & now Crona virus over the top 🤦‍♂️ #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/1QRdJNWQk1 — !! रुद्रा !! (@zenith2feb) March 12, 2020

This Corona virus panic is slowly becoming a dream come true for people who don’t like to leave their house #CancelEverything — Meredith (@meralee727) March 11, 2020

I would like a full refund for 2020 #CancelEverything — Rusafa Meer (@xorusyox) March 12, 2020

this how yall r gonna look during your online classes #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/mdF3LWY1BT — sol (@inosks) March 11, 2020

If we are going to #CancelEverything can we also cancel my student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/Ot60pDyhbV — Amanda Farrell (@AMFarrell07) March 11, 2020

As a fellow introvert, me when everyone has to stay home #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/et9uXMfgIa — Coolie (@Messiah_79) March 11, 2020

Is anyone else a little glad to have an irrefutable excuse for staying home? "I am avoiding unnecessary public interactions to help cull the spread of coronavirus. See y'all in summer! Maybe." #CancelEverything — Rachel Writes YA (@MissusM) March 11, 2020

BREAKING: Rudy Gobert mocked Coronavirus by touching all the mics, as a joke. 2 days later, he’s tested positive, & the entire @NBA season has been canceled.



Gobert is EVERYBODY not taking this crisis seriously. We need to #CancelEverything. Now.



https://t.co/rnw2GH8xyW — Adam Greenberg 🔥🍑 (@pragmactivist) March 12, 2020

As a person who already spends most of her life working from home and not leaving for much besides library & grocery runs + the occasional trip to the gym, #CancelEverything is basically my life motto. Welcome, newcomers. There are books & snacks. pic.twitter.com/QIe4aCbZVl — Laura Roberts, Author & Editor (@buttontapper) March 11, 2020

I left my house at 2:30 this afternoon and got back at 9:45. This is what reading the news then felt like. #Covid_19 #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/O3dmJNhv31 — Chris Zimmermann (@CZim_doubleN) March 12, 2020

Pets everywhere are rejoicing that their owners will be staying home with them! #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/ojhjx0fKkX — FTTFPitbull Rescue (@FTTFPitbull) March 11, 2020

Cancel mf EVERYTHING.



Tom Hanks has coronavirus.



And y’all? I don’t want a world without this man. He must be protected at all costs!! — Shannon Donaldson (@shannon_don) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus showing us that every meeting could have been an email — Ruth Millington (@ruth_millington) March 11, 2020

Yes #CancelEverything. Let's go into full panic. This is why the government cannot tell us if there are aliens. If this is what we do for a f**king virus imagine if they announced aliens exist. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 11, 2020

just #canceleverything, give everyone two weeks of paid leave, support like hell those needed to keep the basic machinery of society running — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) March 11, 2020

“Italy had 62 identified cases on February 22nd.



It had 888 cases by February 29th.



It had 4,636 by March 6th." @maddow #Coronavirus#CancelEverything#TouchNothing — LarrySchuler (@LarrySchuler) March 11, 2020

I stand with #CancelEverything before the Coronavirus cancels us. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 11, 2020

People are joking about #CancelEverything but for everyone who is legitimately concerned, nervous, worried, or overwhelmed, I see you and I get it. Take care of yourself in the best way you can. — The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) March 11, 2020

Since y'all wanna cancel everything let's cancel work and still get paid!! #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/o8f2KKjCwS — Mamba Out 🙏🏾💔💜💛💜💛 (@shanice_kee) March 11, 2020

#CancelEverything...first of all, cancel all of these bills. And then cancel the fear that people won't have a job to go back to if they take the needed time off.



A lot (I'd even wager most) people would gladly self-quarantine...but capitalism. 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Hakuna Truvada (@angryblkhoemo) March 11, 2020

I'm about to cancel Twitter too. The Coronavirus just followed me y'all. #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/cvq2CvtWRD — Mamba Out 🙏🏾💔💜💛💜💛 (@shanice_kee) March 11, 2020

Looks like this is the only way to go.