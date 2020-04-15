Every world leader has his or her own style of guiding their people, and right now, they've got their hands full. The coronavirus has thrown up unprecedented challenges for those at the top, and one leader in particular is standing out.

Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation of Sint Maarten, is being lauded for her take-no-shit approach to the problem.

Sint Maarten has a population of just over 41,000 people, and she bluntly told them to stock up on food, and make the best of what they have in a straight-forward manner.

If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house, eat crackers, eat cereal, eat oats, sardines. If the people of Sint Maarten do not adhere to the measures that the government of Sint Maarten is putting in place for your own safety, then I have no other choice but to order a full lockdown.
Source: SXM Island Time

People were impressed by her short and to-the-point delivery, which reminded many of a mother controlling her kids.

One thing's for sure - she's not messing around.