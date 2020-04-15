Every world leader has his or her own style of guiding their people, and right now, they've got their hands full. The coronavirus has thrown up unprecedented challenges for those at the top, and one leader in particular is standing out.

Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation of Sint Maarten, is being lauded for her take-no-shit approach to the problem.

Caribbean leadership is very “straight to the point” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xAbfL1q4k2 — Ashley 🥂 (@ashindestad) April 8, 2020

Sint Maarten has a population of just over 41,000 people, and she bluntly told them to stock up on food, and make the best of what they have in a straight-forward manner.

If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house, eat crackers, eat cereal, eat oats, sardines. If the people of Sint Maarten do not adhere to the measures that the government of Sint Maarten is putting in place for your own safety, then I have no other choice but to order a full lockdown.

People were impressed by her short and to-the-point delivery, which reminded many of a mother controlling her kids.

American leaders: C’mon everybody, please stay inside. It’s important.



The Caribbean: pic.twitter.com/oopMyRT0lG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 9, 2020

My family is from the Caribbean. She means business. And if you don’t listen, “you will feel” as my elders use to say... — Willdog (@Willdog476) April 9, 2020

Given how unseriously a lot of the west is taking this, I feel like all leaders should be talking to their citizens like this 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 𝒥𝒶𝓂𝑒𝓈 🧴 | IG: @JPB.LDN (@JamesPMBerry) April 8, 2020

One thing's for sure - she's not messing around.