A lot is being said and written about the plight of migrant workers across India. While pictures and videos of them are already doing the rounds on social media, Indian cartoonists have also sketched their imagination.
These sketches and cartoons are hard hitting and speak a lot about the prevailing situation.
Like the ones drawn by Satish Acharya when PM Modi announced the Rs. 20 lakh crore financial package.
Twenty Lakh Crore package! @sifydotcom cartoon #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/kEx5dPih69— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) May 13, 2020
Unsure about the government help reaching them on time, the poor of India are helpless right now. A BBC journalist sketched this feeling.
वो आख़री व्यक्ति #20lakhcrore #20LakhCrorePackage pic.twitter.com/5JpwIuwUFv— Kirtish Bhatt (@Kirtishbhat) May 13, 2020
Remember the picture of a tired kid sleeping on a suitcase?
In a heartbreaking video, a little boy is seen asleep on a suitcase as his migrant parents take a long journey home from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh#MigrantLabourers #CorornavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/FmEpzGNJQy— NDTV (@ndtv) May 14, 2020
This is Satish Acharya's beautiful yet heartbreaking rendition of it.
The long road...@newssting1 cartoon #lockdown #Migrantworkers pic.twitter.com/qdL5hKDltl— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) May 14, 2020
Show your heart! #MigrantsOnTheRoad #lockdown pic.twitter.com/Jth3m5vRcY— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) May 15, 2020
No fitter tribute could have been given to the migrant workers being killed every day in accidents.
Migrant labourers killed in road accident! @sifydotcom cartoon #MigrantsOnTheRoad #lockdown pic.twitter.com/vacw62gEnD— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) May 16, 2020
This cartoon in Mumbai Mirror summed up the apathy of urban India towards the poor and marginalised.
#MirrorComic | #Cornered by Hemant Morparia. pic.twitter.com/Hv3smf6rdF— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) May 14, 2020
This one showing government's attempts to revive the economy.
#AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyaan #NirmalaSitharaman #FinancialPackage— MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) May 14, 2020
My #cartoon for @mid_day pic.twitter.com/6h2qSzCApw
When PM Modi urged Indians to become atma nirbhar, Cartoonist Manjul visualised it in the best way.
#NarendraModi said that the only way forward is turning the #COVID19 crisis into an opportunity and making India self-reliant. | Cartoon by @MANJULtoonshttps://t.co/GhLXu85g7R pic.twitter.com/vz0GfmLFaO— Firstpost (@firstpost) May 12, 2020
Other hard-hitting cartoons from the recent past.
#IndiaFightsCOVID19 #atmanirbharbharat cartoon @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/HD3RXn1Tfr— sajithkumar (@sajithkumar) May 13, 2020
#AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan cartoon @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/PmZOvtsO1r— sajithkumar (@sajithkumar) May 14, 2020
हमको सिर्फ श्रम पता है pic.twitter.com/1h7lSNqyZf— Kirtish Bhatt (@Kirtishbhat) May 13, 2020
Satire, humour, or crisis, cartoons are the best way to put every situation into perspective.