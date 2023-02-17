Single hona crime hai kya? Independent rehna crime hai kya? Feel free to ask these questions to yourself when you go house hunting in this society of Gujarat. It’s a new day today and we found new hypocrisy in our society.
Apparently, if you’re single and of a different cast and if you’re a girl and a boy, you cannot find a home to live in this society: Here’s what the notice read:
We have received complaints from some of the members that the flat is given by owners on rental basis and they are from different cast single girls and/or boys which are absolutely a violation of our society rules.
Read the entire notice here:
Clearly, desis are pissed, and here’s what they have to say:
It’s not even legal to do something like this!
