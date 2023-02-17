Single hona crime hai kya? Independent rehna crime hai kya? Feel free to ask these questions to yourself when you go house hunting in this society of Gujarat. It’s a new day today and we found new hypocrisy in our society.

We have received complaints from some of the members that the flat is given by owners on rental basis and they are from different cast single girls and/or boys which are absolutely a violation of our society rules.

Read the entire notice here:

Give me one reason we need Gujarat on this earth pic.twitter.com/P69uKVDin0 — moom (@luna_del_reyyy) February 16, 2023

Clearly, desis are pissed, and here’s what they have to say:

Happy 2023. But to same castes only. https://t.co/N3FAJy2LGS — Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee (@cashewcutlet) February 17, 2023

Is this what parents mean when they say 'if you don't get married society will penalise you' while conveniently forgetting they are society? https://t.co/wksBmMI0D4 — Shreyasi Ghosh (@gshreyasi) February 17, 2023

It's 2023. Caste is not a thing.



Gujarat: Hold my 🍺 https://t.co/0Ztaq3PHur — Neo /'o-o (@katanchaya) February 17, 2023

Like seriously!?! What ages are we living in !! Crazy ! https://t.co/iSG1DMUd2D — Adi (@Vioadithya) February 17, 2023

Caste is no big deal guys! https://t.co/RVvzFXoxAA — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 17, 2023

That J K Patel is supposed to be in Jail for open caste discrimination… but we know https://t.co/3vGmC1rD8u — Joker Always (@jokeralways24X7) February 17, 2023

Caste/marital status based discrimination in renting homes isn’t specific to Gujarat. Happens aplenty in many provinces.



We should fight the discrimination in general, irrespective of the place. https://t.co/5HR3SaGTNW — Bazaari, show coal some ❤️ (@SuspiciousPleb) February 17, 2023

As someone who was flat-hunting until very recently, nothing feels more frustrating and unfair than this. But I don't think this has anything to do with Gujarat. Happens in Bangalore and Mumbai too. Delhi NCR owners are probably more relaxed from what I hear. https://t.co/6eWxP8iEuB — Satyam Pandey (@Satyyuummm) February 17, 2023

WTF IS THIS THEN!? just because you don’t see it in your comfortable and privileged places, does not mean it doesn’t exist. https://t.co/CI8UQzw4HE — shiv⁷ (@rameneverydayy) February 17, 2023

It’s not even legal to do something like this!

Read more: Rights Unmarried Couples In India Should Be Aware Of, In Case They Get Harassed.