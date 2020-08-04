In a bizarre turn of events, a cat that was detained in the main prison of Sri Lanka for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped.



As per a police official, the jail intelligence officials at the high-security Welikada Prison spotted the cat on Saturday.

The official also mentioned that nearly two grams of heroin, a memory chip along with two sims cards were found in a plastic bag which was tied around the animal's neck.



Reportedly, the cat escaped from the prison room where it was kept on Sunday.

In recent weeks, the prison had reported a hike in cases of people throwing small packets containing drugs, cell phones and even phone chargers over the walls.



Surprisingly, this incident is not one-of-its-kind. Last week, police also captured an eagle that was allegedly used by drug traffickers to circulate narcotics in a suburb of Colombo.



Sri Lanka has found itself in the middle of a major drug problem. A few anti-narcotics detectives were also involved in selling drugs that were confiscated earlier.

