In a bizarre turn of events, a cat that was detained in the main prison of Sri Lanka for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped. 

As per a police official, the jail intelligence officials at the high-security Welikada Prison spotted the cat on Saturday. 

A cat smuggling drugs
Source: Al Arabiya/ AFP

The official also mentioned that nearly two grams of heroin, a memory chip along with two sims cards were found in a plastic bag which was tied around the animal's neck. 

Reportedly, the cat escaped from the prison room where it was kept on Sunday. 

Police officer and the cat who is smuggling drugs
Source: Al Arabiya/ AFP

In recent weeks, the prison had reported a hike in cases of people throwing small packets containing drugs, cell phones and even phone chargers over the walls.

Surprisingly, this incident is not one-of-its-kind. Last week, police also captured an eagle that was allegedly used by drug traffickers to circulate narcotics in a suburb of Colombo. 

Colombo, Sri Lanka
Source: Sprudge

Sri Lanka has found itself in the middle of a major drug problem. A few anti-narcotics detectives were also involved in selling drugs that were confiscated earlier.