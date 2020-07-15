CBSE declared class 10 results about an hour ago and history repeated itself. The website stopped working, the relatives started calling and people started making memes.

Here are some of them.

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 announced student ignore their relatives call

Relatives be like : pic.twitter.com/sFUpqq2Inp — 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐢 ♕ (@tweethimanshu_) July 15, 2020

After #CBSE10thRESULT2020 got declared.

Receiving non-stop calls from relatives.

Le students: pic.twitter.com/urRkYf4l7E — Govind Karmakar (@Govindchandra9) July 15, 2020

When your friend says - “yaar tu tension mtt le iss baar bohot lenient checking hui hai sabke mast number aayenge” #CBSE10thRESULT2020

Me who attempted easy questions only - pic.twitter.com/ar6b7Qagit — Parvati Sargur (@ItsAJourneyPC) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

Students when they know that they studied diligently whole year to get this marksheet which is nothing more than a proof of their DOB. pic.twitter.com/5GxkYiM9rX — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 15, 2020

10th and 12th standard students asking marks to each other #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/QUnTI4BceG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

Jab ap 10th ki Marksheet Birth Date verification ke liye do aur samne wala apke marks judge krne lage.. pic.twitter.com/J9Ib1PWie4 — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020



Le students to website for not declaring result be like: pic.twitter.com/yU7bigLK4m — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 announced the results.

Memers started making memes.



Meanwhile Class 10th Students : pic.twitter.com/H6Hgj7TVd7 — Hardik Hasani (@HasaniHardik) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

When you get more get more percentage than sharmaji ka ladka...



Your parents to sharmaji : pic.twitter.com/2dLfbmVP4a — ... (@iaminimitable) July 15, 2020

As per reports, CBSE had informed The Supreme Court that the announced result will be based on students' previous exams and internal assessment.

There were other changes in the scheme too, and you can read them here.

Marks ka pata nahin, but memes ke liye full 100.