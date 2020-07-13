The wait for over 12 Lakh students who gave their 12th board examinations is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 today.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

The Board has declared the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams on the same day.

However, now that the most awaited results are out, Twitter has not left the oportunity to talk about it.

Zindgi bhot achi chal rhi thi

Fir

..

.

.

Fir kya#cbseresults2020 Aa gya — Akrit (@Akrit_saini_) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 Cbse declare results before 15th july.

Backbenchers like me 👇 pic.twitter.com/GaQa6SGIeK — Abhi (@saidbyabhi) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 out but the site is not working



Students right now pic.twitter.com/WBqFtHy8Nd — Gunjan (@monicas_7777) July 13, 2020

CBSE result announced



Meanwhile : Student to CBSE #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/NXQMGhqG2j — Sumit (@s_mit_kumar) July 13, 2020

*After #cbseresults2020 announced*

Student ignore their relatives call



Relatives be like pic.twitter.com/WsByABHOqs — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 announced



Students getting phone calls from relatives be like: pic.twitter.com/hwYgKQIgVi — 𝘿𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙇 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 💀 (@aayushman_35) July 13, 2020

Students asking their parents for forgiveness after #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/9DLVozPwhu — Bala Rajput (@flybalafly) July 13, 2020

Abhi to result khula hi nahi ki relatives ki ghanti bjne lgi #cbseresults2020 — Garima chhabra (@haanbhigarima) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

my my relatives call again and again and ask my result to my parents



LE me:- pic.twitter.com/WXqIRbZjmk — vicky_sharma🇮🇳 (@vicky_sharma___) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 declared

When Sharma Ji's son got 99.99%



His parents be like:- pic.twitter.com/9L6hknpCZu — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) July 13, 2020

Result ke 2 min ke andar website crash na ho toh kaha ka result.#cbseresults2020 — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 13, 2020

cbse student asking results of there friend and there friends be like #cbseresults2020 and game

continues😂🤣



pic.twitter.com/0QzUNkywYL — 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧💫 (@_varunnn) July 13, 2020

Result students ko btne se phele, apne server ko toh bta dete.🤦#cbseresults2020 — Gaurav Mishra🌏🌍🌎 (@OfficialGaurab) July 13, 2020

I want to call someone up and ask their result but then I'll become the very relative I hate 😤 #cbseresults2020 — Aashna🌻 (@aaashnnaa) July 13, 2020

Just when you think life can’t get worse you result come out #CBSEResults #cbseresults2020 — Ayan (@ayanalikhann) July 13, 2020

CBSE Students waiting for 15 july for result..

But CBSE released it in 13 july

Le Students:-#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/7z8xUGQ1ti — Mohammad Naushad (@zstarprince) July 13, 2020

All the best to all the students.