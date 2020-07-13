The wait for over 12 Lakh students who gave their 12th board examinations is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 today.
Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.
The Board has declared the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams on the same day.
However, now that the most awaited results are out, Twitter has not left the oportunity to talk about it.
Your father after result now: #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/7HT1GnGKDV— Badar (@boht__sharif) July 13, 2020
Zindgi bhot achi chal rhi thi— Akrit (@Akrit_saini_) July 13, 2020
Fir
..
.
.
Fir kya#cbseresults2020 Aa gya
#cbseresults2020 class XII are out.— Shriyanshu🇮🇳 (@shriyanshu_1) July 13, 2020
College wale right now: pic.twitter.com/tJlgpB83uA
#cbseresults2020https://t.co/ZpyrAt3lPg site crashed !— Sarcastic Habibi👅 (@sarcastichabibi) July 13, 2020
Meanwhile cbse to students : pic.twitter.com/KMnSMssLid
#cbseresults2020 Announced !!— AWM_KAR 🇮🇳 (@Kal_se_padhunga) July 13, 2020
Relatives from Nowhere :- pic.twitter.com/dzPVGpm0Xi
#cbseresults2020 Cbse declare results before 15th july.— Abhi (@saidbyabhi) July 13, 2020
Backbenchers like me 👇 pic.twitter.com/GaQa6SGIeK
#cbseresults2020 out but the site is not working— Gunjan (@monicas_7777) July 13, 2020
Students right now pic.twitter.com/WBqFtHy8Nd
CBSE result announced— Sumit (@s_mit_kumar) July 13, 2020
Meanwhile : Student to CBSE #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/NXQMGhqG2j
*After #cbseresults2020 announced*— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 13, 2020
Student ignore their relatives call
Relatives be like pic.twitter.com/WsByABHOqs
#cbseresults2020 announced— 𝘿𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙇 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 💀 (@aayushman_35) July 13, 2020
Students getting phone calls from relatives be like: pic.twitter.com/hwYgKQIgVi
Students asking their parents for forgiveness after #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/9DLVozPwhu— Bala Rajput (@flybalafly) July 13, 2020
Abhi to result khula hi nahi ki relatives ki ghanti bjne lgi #cbseresults2020— Garima chhabra (@haanbhigarima) July 13, 2020
#cbseresults2020— vicky_sharma🇮🇳 (@vicky_sharma___) July 13, 2020
my my relatives call again and again and ask my result to my parents
LE me:- pic.twitter.com/WXqIRbZjmk
#cbseresults2020 declared— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) July 13, 2020
When Sharma Ji's son got 99.99%
His parents be like:- pic.twitter.com/9L6hknpCZu
Result ke 2 min ke andar website crash na ho toh kaha ka result.#cbseresults2020— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 13, 2020
#cbseresults2020— Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) July 13, 2020
*CBSE declare 12th results*
Topper's rn : pic.twitter.com/HYkyEuZxUq
cbse student asking results of there friend and there friends be like #cbseresults2020 and game— 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧💫 (@_varunnn) July 13, 2020
continues😂🤣
pic.twitter.com/0QzUNkywYL
Result students ko btne se phele, apne server ko toh bta dete.🤦#cbseresults2020— Gaurav Mishra🌏🌍🌎 (@OfficialGaurab) July 13, 2020
#cbseresults2020— The Anurag Edits (@the_anurag_edit) July 13, 2020
Students about their pain 😢:- pic.twitter.com/kK0bpZRQ3I
*12th class results declared*— Raghav gupta (@Ragstargupta3) July 13, 2020
Relatives: #cbseresults2020 #CBSEBoardExams2020 pic.twitter.com/n6OMHKpYvN
#cbseresults2020 class 12th declared— Amit 🐒 (@amazingmka) July 13, 2020
Le Cbsc Website server* pic.twitter.com/D1IIqqqBck
**CBSE announces 12th results#cbseresults2020— ⍟Steve Roger Brooklyn वाले⍟ (@peggy_ka_bf) July 13, 2020
CBSE Students pic.twitter.com/pTVtrwgF1G
I want to call someone up and ask their result but then I'll become the very relative I hate 😤 #cbseresults2020— Aashna🌻 (@aaashnnaa) July 13, 2020
Just when you think life can’t get worse you result come out #CBSEResults #cbseresults2020— Ayan (@ayanalikhann) July 13, 2020
Current situation of CBSE 12th students😂 #cbseresults2020 #CBSEBoardExams2020 #CBSEResults #cbse2020 #Cbse pic.twitter.com/Ujuxx6ovkY— S😈K PARODY (@SK_Parodyy) July 13, 2020
CBSE Students waiting for 15 july for result..— Mohammad Naushad (@zstarprince) July 13, 2020
But CBSE released it in 13 july
Le Students:-#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/7z8xUGQ1ti
#cbseresults2020— नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) July 13, 2020
Meanwhile relative's b like- pic.twitter.com/W25FSv99Uy
#CBSEBoardExams2020#cbseresults2020— nave²n ♔ (@IGmemeskanasedi) July 13, 2020
CBSE suddenly announced 12th results
* le students - pic.twitter.com/QeeEJf2R1s
#cbseresults2020— Harshit Aggarwal (@hxrshit) July 13, 2020
CBSE results announced
Le. Relatives #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/TsRNq4WlR8
All the best to all the students.