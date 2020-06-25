One of India's top school education boards, CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) has cancelled board exams for both class 10 and class 12. 

The exams were scheduled to start from July 1. 

As per a report from NDTV, the Solicitor General for CBSE told the Supreme Court that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu told the the board that they can't conduct exams amid the pandemic.

Class 12 students will have the option of giving the exam later, when things get better. Otherwise they will assessed on the basis of marks scored in last 3 exams.

ICSE and ISC (class 10 and 12 of the board, respectively) have also cancelled the exams.

The only difference being, ISC/ICSE students will not have the option of appearing for exams later.