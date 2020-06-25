One of India's top school education boards, CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) has cancelled board exams for both class 10 and class 12.

The exams were scheduled to start from July 1.

CBSE decides to cancel 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5XjLQWtJpV — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

As per a report from NDTV, the Solicitor General for CBSE told the Supreme Court that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu told the the board that they can't conduct exams amid the pandemic.

Class 12 students will have the option of giving the exam later, when things get better. Otherwise they will assessed on the basis of marks scored in last 3 exams.

#CBSE to Supreme Court:

• Exams will be conducted when conditions are conducive.

• A scheme devised where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of last 3 exams.

• Student can opt for exam to be conducted later. — NDTV (@ndtv) June 25, 2020

JUST IN: Class 10 CBSE exams are cancelled, Centre informs Supreme Court. Class 12 students can opt for assessment scheme to be notified by #CBSE shortly or they can opt to appear in exams when conditions become conducive, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC. | @kdrajagopal — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 25, 2020

ICSE and ISC (class 10 and 12 of the board, respectively) have also cancelled the exams.

ICSE board also to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams. However, ICSE doesn't agree to give option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jKTKWbSkj7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

ICSE board tells SC that it has also cancelled its Class X and XII board exams with no option of re-examinations — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2020

The only difference being, ISC/ICSE students will not have the option of appearing for exams later.