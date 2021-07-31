Gone are the days when students lit agarbatti in their mandirs only to make a fair deal with God. Batch of 2021 has become ultra creative owing to the time they got to level up their Twitter skills.
The much-awaited CBSE results were announced on Friday, sparking a meme fest on Twitter.
We have scooped out some most hilarious memes flooding on Twitter because we're sure these 12th graders have used this microblogging site as their coping mechanism!
Have a look at some rib-tickling ones.
Cbse giving marks to 2021 batch be like:#CBSEResult2021 #12thResults pic.twitter.com/cDroMkBPdF— Ravi mishra (@ravi07_mishra) July 30, 2021
Cbse class 12th result 99.26 % students pass.#CBSEResult2021 #12thResults— Saket Rajput 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticsaket) July 31, 2021
Meanwhile Belt and chappal sellers pic.twitter.com/LzB11ms4i9
Toppers after Backbenchers after getting 90% getting 90%#CBSEResult #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/kGkFhZU1YF— Gourav (@iGourav9) July 30, 2021
12th students showing their result to their relatives#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/vPlJw4vNWz— Punisher⚽ (@Punisher1938) July 30, 2021
Students are getting 90% without even giving exams!! #cbse12thresult #CBSEResult2021— S (@not__my_name) July 30, 2021
Right now me remembering my 12th boards😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iOhjTK9sEK
Me enjoying on passing my class 12th exams— Sarcasm_hub4 (@Darkwolfjazz1) July 30, 2021
Meanwhile relatives :#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/GJ9rijRlTj
Me after scoring 95% in boards : #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/zFbX4iX9sy— Khushi Chouhan (@Khushiix____) July 30, 2021
Students on their way to take admission in DU without giving exams. #cbseresults2021 #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/2F6HwB2hHl— Abhinav Singh (@_pyaraboy) July 30, 2021
#CBSEResult #CBSEResult2021 #12thResults— Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) July 30, 2021
CBSE results 2021
Pass percentage - 99.37%
95% and above - 70000+ students
90% - 95% - 149000+ students
Universities looking at Toppers like pic.twitter.com/YX7KbEUvCO
#CBSEResult#CBSEResult2021— REHAN ALI (@rehanali0546) July 30, 2021
My classes just 12 results come up 99%
Me to all my teachers right now pic.twitter.com/wCVfyAjNy3
No one— SK Sharma (@SKSharma4747) July 30, 2021
Toppers after getting 95% :#CBSEResult2021 #cbse12thresult #CBSE pic.twitter.com/TGoiSvkoyX
Below 90% CBSE students be like: 😂🙊#CBSE #12thResults #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/2PkFKLqozH— ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) July 30, 2021
My timeline right now..#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/zpP8l4MSIb— Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) July 30, 2021
#CBSEResult2021 #CBSE— ghanshyam bhardwaj (@ghanshyam_79) July 30, 2021
When backbencher and topper got same percentage 😂😂
Le back bencher student 😂😂😎 pic.twitter.com/Df4YrtI2zA
CBSE Class 12th Batch 2021....@cbseindia29 #CBSEResult2021 #12thResults pic.twitter.com/SVGT1lcpJV— Tech Hammer (@TheTechHammer) July 31, 2021
Congratulations, y'all!