Gone are the days when students lit agarbatti in their mandirs only to make a fair deal with God. Batch of 2021 has become ultra creative owing to the time they got to level up their Twitter skills.

Source: youtube

The much-awaited CBSE results were announced on Friday, sparking a meme fest on Twitter.

We have scooped out some most hilarious memes flooding on Twitter because we're sure these 12th graders have used this microblogging site as their coping mechanism!

Have a look at some rib-tickling ones. 

Congratulations, y'all!