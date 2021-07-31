Gone are the days when students lit agarbatti in their mandirs only to make a fair deal with God. Batch of 2021 has become ultra creative owing to the time they got to level up their Twitter skills.

The much-awaited CBSE results were announced on Friday, sparking a meme fest on Twitter.

We have scooped out some most hilarious memes flooding on Twitter because we're sure these 12th graders have used this microblogging site as their coping mechanism!

Have a look at some rib-tickling ones.

Cbse class 12th result 99.26 % students pass.#CBSEResult2021 #12thResults



Meanwhile Belt and chappal sellers pic.twitter.com/LzB11ms4i9 — Saket Rajput 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticsaket) July 31, 2021

12th students showing their result to their relatives#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/vPlJw4vNWz — Punisher⚽ (@Punisher1938) July 30, 2021

Students are getting 90% without even giving exams!! #cbse12thresult #CBSEResult2021

Right now me remembering my 12th boards😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iOhjTK9sEK — S (@not__my_name) July 30, 2021

Me enjoying on passing my class 12th exams

Meanwhile relatives :#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/GJ9rijRlTj — Sarcasm_hub4 (@Darkwolfjazz1) July 30, 2021

Students on their way to take admission in DU without giving exams. #cbseresults2021 #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/2F6HwB2hHl — Abhinav Singh (@_pyaraboy) July 30, 2021

CBSE results 2021

Pass percentage - 99.37%

95% and above - 70000+ students

90% - 95% - 149000+ students



Universities looking at Toppers like pic.twitter.com/YX7KbEUvCO — Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) July 30, 2021

My classes just 12 results come up 99%



Me to all my teachers right now pic.twitter.com/wCVfyAjNy3 — REHAN ALI (@rehanali0546) July 30, 2021

When backbencher and topper got same percentage 😂😂



Le back bencher student 😂😂😎 pic.twitter.com/Df4YrtI2zA — ghanshyam bhardwaj (@ghanshyam_79) July 30, 2021

Congratulations, y'all!