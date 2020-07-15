The Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the class 10 results will be declared today, 15th July.

Students can access the results on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Students can also get their result through SMS by typing 'CBSE10 space roll number space admit card ID' and sending it to 7738299899.

HRD minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had tweeted about it on Tuesday, 14th July.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

CBSE had earlier released an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10th and 12th students as some exams were disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.