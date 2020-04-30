The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added on to its list of the possible symptoms that may indicate the presence of coronavirus.

Due to the real time development of the virus and its various manifestations on individuals, the organization has included a wide range of symptoms that could show an early sign of the infection. Since our bodies are biologically unique, the virus has differing impacts on different individuals.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath have been known symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC has now added:



• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

Doctors, having observed the way this disease is reacting on thousands of patients across the globe along with health agencies have come up with the following new set of symptoms for the novel coronavirus.

Before these symptoms, the CDC had only issued three including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

An organization of public health epidemiologists is responsible for defining which infectious diseases are tracked and reported to agencies. The CDC added these six symptoms after new recommendations were issued by this organization.

They recommended that cases should be reported if there are positive lab tests. However, if there are multiple clinical symptoms that manifest, one should immediately consult a doctor.

It is also mentioned that these symptoms may appear within 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. Despite the symptoms laid down by the CDC, it is important to note that this list is not all inclusive.

As The World Health Organization (WHO) has also specified on their website that “The Covid-19 virus affects different people in different ways”, there could be other symptoms that may show on some people which should not be ignored.