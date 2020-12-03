Not too long ago, the central government passed that put the farmers, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet, at a very unfortunate position. Their livelihood now depends on the big companies more than ever and to protest against the same, they took the roads.

In what has been a totally peaceful march, they faced water cannons and brutal police force, but undeterred, they continue their journey. As the farmers' try to resolve the issue, here is the list of celebs who have come out in support of them in this difficult time. 

1. Diljit Dosanj

Diljit has been very vocal about his views towards the farmers' protest and has been supporting them unconditionally. He has made several tweets, some of which even led to led to his fight with Kangana Ranaut.

2. The Great Khali

The star wrestler joined the farmers who were protesting at the Tikri border and uploaded videos of the same. He can be seen chanting slogans with the protesters as he attempts to show his support towards them.

3. Gurdas Maan

The popular singer extended solidarity to the protesters with a picture of himself, accompanied with lines that translate to: 'India is because of its farmers'. 

4. Kapil Sharma

With a tweet, Kapil shared the message that the government should try to resolve the issues by talking to the farmers and that there is no conflict so big that it cannot be ended with a discussion. 

5. Swara Bhasker

Swara tweeted a video of water cannons being used on the farmers who were trying to make their way to Delhi. She wrote, "What kind of cruelty are we unleashing on the people who grow our food?".

6. Gul Panag

Gul also reiterated the point that protests are essential to any democracy and that farmers' demands should be heard. 

7. Ammy Virk

Actor-singer Ammy Virk has been supporting the farmers in their fight against the bills introduced by the government. He has been keeping his followers updated with information, while stressing how important it is to take care of those who provide us with food. 

8. Navjot Singh Sidhu

Politician and former cricketer Sidhu posted a video from a site of protest and mentioned that farmers' actions  are democratic and should be afforded with respect.

9. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu also came out in support of the farmers andurged Twitter to do its thing. 

10. Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi has been sharing and posting tweets that express solidarity with the protesting farmers in these testing times.

11. Sonu Sood

A hero for millions, Sonu kept his expressed his opinion on the whole issue with a short, simple, and strong statement. 

12. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh who has also represented Punjab in state-level cricket, posted a tweet that urged the authorities to listen to the farmers' grievances. 

13. Jazzy B

Jazzy B has been standing strong with the farmers as their struggle to get their demands fulfilled continues. Here are some of his tweets.

Standing up for what's right.