Not too long ago, the central government passed that put the farmers, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet, at a very unfortunate position. Their livelihood now depends on the big companies more than ever and to protest against the same, they took the roads.

In what has been a totally peaceful march, they faced water cannons and brutal police force, but undeterred, they continue their journey. As the farmers' try to resolve the issue, here is the list of celebs who have come out in support of them in this difficult time.

1. Diljit Dosanj

Diljit has been very vocal about his views towards the farmers' protest and has been supporting them unconditionally. He has made several tweets, some of which even led to led to his fight with Kangana Ranaut.

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Eh Terrorists Lagde Ne Tuanu ?



National Media Waleyo Akal nu Hath Maro Kush Bolan Ton Phelan..#farmerprotest #Standwithfarmerschallenge pic.twitter.com/1eCcymzuPM — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

SUKHBIR SINGH 🙏🏾



A FARMER’S SON DIES IN LINE OF DUTY IN J&K 🙏🏾



WE ARE FARMERS NOT TERRORISTS 🙏🏾🙏🏾#FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/OzOJRzLtgT — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

2. The Great Khali

The star wrestler joined the farmers who were protesting at the Tikri border and uploaded videos of the same. He can be seen chanting slogans with the protesters as he attempts to show his support towards them.

3. Gurdas Maan

The popular singer extended solidarity to the protesters with a picture of himself, accompanied with lines that translate to: 'India is because of its farmers'.

Kisaan hai, teh Hindustaan hai 🙏🏽 Sarbat Da bhala hovey pic.twitter.com/EzJ4IINGmq — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) September 19, 2020

4. Kapil Sharma

With a tweet, Kapil shared the message that the government should try to resolve the issues by talking to the farmers and that there is no conflict so big that it cannot be ended with a discussion.

किसानो के मुद्दे को राजनीतिक रंग ना देते हुए बातचीत से इस मसले का हल निकालना चाहिए।कोई भी मुद्दा इतना बड़ा नहीं होता के बातचीत से उसका हल ना निकले।हम सब देशवासी किसान भाइयों के साथ हैं। यह हमारे अन्नदाता हैं।#farmers — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2020

5. Swara Bhasker

Swara tweeted a video of water cannons being used on the farmers who were trying to make their way to Delhi. She wrote, "What kind of cruelty are we unleashing on the people who grow our food?".

What is this?????? What kind of cruelty are we unleashing on the people who grow our food?!?! Horrendous!!!! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/7UV8TA0m0s — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 2, 2020

6. Gul Panag

Gul also reiterated the point that protests are essential to any democracy and that farmers' demands should be heard.

Of course the #FarmerProtest is political! How else, does a section of aggrieved people put their point across in a democracy ? Protests against any legislation, are inherently political.

Don't they deserve a hearing from the political leadership of the country? — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 28, 2020

7. Ammy Virk

Actor-singer Ammy Virk has been supporting the farmers in their fight against the bills introduced by the government. He has been keeping his followers updated with information, while stressing how important it is to take care of those who provide us with food.

Je tuc saanu pyaar krde o , kisaaana nu pyaaar krde o, insaaniyat nu pyaar krde o... taan plz do support farmers... tuhada ikk ikk share v keemti a... ikk ikk tweet retweet... plz do dat... use hashtags#FarmersProtestChallenge #FarmersProtests #FarmersDelhiProtest — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020

Bole so nihaaaaaal

Sat shri akaaaaal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYrgmFvsJl — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 30, 2020

8. Navjot Singh Sidhu

Politician and former cricketer Sidhu posted a video from a site of protest and mentioned that farmers' actions are democratic and should be afforded with respect.

Triumph of the Punjabi Spirit...

Kisan Morcha is Democratic, Pristine and Non-violent... Any Attempts by agencies to foil it - Will fail... Punjabiyat is our shield, Universal Brotherhood our philosophy and driving force! pic.twitter.com/zxey0T9SoU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 30, 2020

9. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu also came out in support of the farmers andurged Twitter to do its thing.

Chalo now let’s not waste time and quickly #BoycottFood come on twitter you can do it 💪🏼 https://t.co/vXaVsTjdMq — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 27, 2020

10. Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi has been sharing and posting tweets that express solidarity with the protesting farmers in these testing times.

Be responsible national media. This is the face of a person who provides food to billions of people... it’s the face of a farmer. #IamWithFarmers @diljitdosanjh 🙏 https://t.co/jV6R1CFW2Q — ANGAD BEDI “Anshuman Saxena” (@Imangadbedi) December 2, 2020

11. Sonu Sood

A hero for millions, Sonu kept his expressed his opinion on the whole issue with a short, simple, and strong statement.

किसान है हिंदुस्तान। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 3, 2020

12. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh who has also represented Punjab in state-level cricket, posted a tweet that urged the authorities to listen to the farmers' grievances.

किसान हमारा अन्नदाता है । हम को अन्नदाता को थोड़ा समय देना चाहिए । क्या यह वाजिब नहीं होगा. बिना पुलिस भिड़ंत के क्या हम उनकी बात नहीं सुन सकते. कृपया किसान की भी सुनिए 🙏 जय हिंद 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2020

13. Jazzy B

Jazzy B has been standing strong with the farmers as their struggle to get their demands fulfilled continues. Here are some of his tweets.

Please saria nu benti ah Ji sarey kehal rakheo 🙏🏽 government is trying everything to disturb this peaceful protest🙏🏽 #supportfarmers #supportfarmerprotest pic.twitter.com/JTG6Z3SOQ8 — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) December 2, 2020

Standing up for what's right.