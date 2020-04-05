Earlier for Janta Curfew that took place on 22nd March, PM Modi had asked people to applaud those who tirelessly work during these times. But the janta ended up gathering in large numbers to do so. So this time the government is extra cautious. 

The government's official broadcasting agency advised all the citizens to not to use alcohol-based sanitisers while lighting diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable.    

Sanitizers have 60 to 70 percent or higher concentration of alcohol, which is highly inflammable. If anyone will light a diya or candle after using alcohol-based sanitizers on their hands, their hands can catch fire. 

The number of COVID-189 cases in India have climbed over 3,300. PM Modi has asked all citizens to turn off the lights for 9 minutes today at 9 pm to show solidarity during the lockdown. 