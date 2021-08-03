What's worse than not following the rules of a society or club? A poorly drafted notice urging people to follow sexist and regressive rules.

Recently, a notice from the Lake Sports Complex in Chandigarh started doing the rounds on social media for its over the top directives to members. It's weird. It's ridiculous.

Recently, a notice from the Lake Sports Complex in Chandigarh started doing the rounds on social media for its over the top directives to members. It's weird. It's ridiculous.

Talking about the gym outfits members should adhere to, it also outlines a bit about the undergarments.

Only approved undergarments are to be worn. The list and samples of such garments are kept in the office. Members can bring their garments to the office for approval stamping.

The notice also asked gym members to wash their socks daily and use a nice deodorant or something to avoid foul smell.

It also reads that members should refrain from using foul language and making noises while lifting heavy weights and a list of permitted Punjabi bad words is available with the management.

The circular further noted that gym users wearing shorts must "shave their legs to preserve the decorum" and "avoid unnecessary attention".

Netizens couldn't stop talking about the notice and its weird langauge.

The circular further noted that gym users wearing shorts must "shave their legs to preserve the decorum" and "avoid unnecessary attention."

* How does a member fail the "smell test"?

* Who is incharge of smelling members ?

* Can members wax instead of shave ?

* "Only approved undergarment are to be worn ! And who will check the brand of the underwear ?"

* what if the member abuses in another language ? 💪 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 3, 2021

I do not envy the person who’s in charge of the smell test. — Radhika Roy (@royradhika7) August 3, 2021

This is gold 😂 https://t.co/pQIi46Vw6M — Priyanka Roy (@priyankaroy2706) August 3, 2021

Wardens in every university should hire the services of the Lake Sports Complex, Chandigarh to carry out a “smell test”😬 https://t.co/kYpvj2cvgW — Paras Nath Singh (@parasnsingh95) August 3, 2021

Heights. Do they want to stamp all undergarments of all members. What about guests who accompany members https://t.co/4BWxD3QhIm — Ram ಅಲೆಮಾರಿ (@Rams_Ace) August 3, 2021

Kinky & Hilarious suggestions on stinky socks, body odour, abuses and shaving of legs by Lake Sports Complex, Chandigarh.



Defaulters will be Depilated (have hair removed) at sight. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vNNUU9ywIJ — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) August 3, 2021

The club members have apparently removed the notice after it went viral.