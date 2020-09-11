Last evening, comedian Kunal Kamra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came up with an innovatove idea for crediting Arnab Goswami for all the great work he is doing in the field of journalism.

Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai...



They went to Republic TV's office with actual framed chappals, with Arnab's name written below. This was supposed to be an award for 'excellence in journalism'.

Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020

Now, of course they were denied entry inside the studio but it did get #chapalforarnab trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Sushant died on 14th June. Indian Journalism continues to die daily.#chapalforarnab pic.twitter.com/hsg7Bxmg5q — Suhan Hindustani (@suhanhindustani) September 11, 2020

See how @republic is SETTING the Low standard of INDIAN MEDIA to the WORLD.



What more to See..??#chapalforarnab #ArnabGoswami https://t.co/GmevLErtc6 — नौटंकीबाज (@PAPA__Tweets) September 11, 2020

its really an honarable moment for Arnab #chapalforarnab pic.twitter.com/1WSYdrgzWp — Hamza khan (@Hamzakh73439632) September 11, 2020

Waiting for the day when Arnab Gooswami will debate on Mujhe chappal chaiye pr ye ni wo wali 😂#ArnabGooswami#chapalforarnab — Syed Javed (@AndhTrolls) September 11, 2020

For excellence in journalism. This is for you Arnab. #chapalforarnab — Berojgar Priyanshu Kumar (@Priyans17689248) September 11, 2020

He deserves chapal from every aspiring journalist who wants to unravel the truth but after watching such journalists who just try to overshadow the main topic with baseless debates. @RealArnab7 go learn something from @RAVISHkumar001 . And 2 chapal meri trf se #chapalforarnab — Deepanshi Arora (@Dips_the_pooh) September 11, 2020

I have no chappal even for such substandard to gift Arnab #chapalforarnab — Zeeshan (@Zeesuking) September 11, 2020

A 'slippery' slope for Arnab.