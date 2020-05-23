Despite being away from India, chef Vikas Khanna has been constantly helping the needy and migrant workers in the country, amid lockdown.

He has already arranged dry ration and cooked meals for millions of Indians in this time of crisis.

Now, the chef has taken it upon himself to organise the world's largest Eid feast, by feeding 2 lakh people in Mumbai.

The chef's team in India distributed over 1,00,000 kgs of dry ration, fresh and dry fruits, spices, sugar, seviyan, kitchen utensils, oils, chai, coffee, and juices after taking blessings from sacred Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai.

The Michelin-star chef has collaborated with several organisations on ground level to create a supply chain for the distribution of food and dry ration.

In conversation with ET, he talked about the massive Eid feast. The chef said:

This feast showcases the soul of our country. It has been made possible by absolutely everybody coming together. It shows that in the time of such a crisis, we are holding hands and people are there for each other.
Update May 22. As the Sun rises over India, here is what our teams our doing. 1. Regular dry ration deliveries at Old-Age homes, orphanages and leprosy centres. 2. Today EID Feast distribution to 200,000 + people in Mumbai #HajiAli India Stands in Solidarity to #FeedIndia 200,000+ people will be served. Blessed food will be taken to Mahim Dargah, Mohammad Ali Road & Dharavi for distribution confirming you all the regulations of social distancing. 3. FuelStation 2 FoodStations on highways ready. A concept where Gas Stations will serve food to people for free on highways. 4. Quintals of cooked meals ready to serve at highways, stations & bus stops. We are operating this only in Mumbai and NCR presently. 5. We continue to distribute Sanitary Pads in 5 cities with meals (Cooked or Dry Ration) as an essential item. #FeedIndia

When asked how did he plan such a large event, Khanna told IANSlife that distribution of meals and ration in over 125 Indian cities connected him to a lot of people on the ground level.

He and his team just connected those dots and were successful in creating a food chain.

The New York based chef has been in quarantine since March-end and wants to be of use to his countrymen by serving as many needy people as possible.

He is being lauded on the internet for his gesture.

His efforts to serve his countrymen are worth all the appreciation and applause.