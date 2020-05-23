Despite being away from India, chef Vikas Khanna has been constantly helping the needy and migrant workers in the country, amid lockdown.

He has already arranged dry ration and cooked meals for millions of Indians in this time of crisis.

Now, the chef has taken it upon himself to organise the world's largest Eid feast, by feeding 2 lakh people in Mumbai.

The chef's team in India distributed over 1,00,000 kgs of dry ration, fresh and dry fruits, spices, sugar, seviyan, kitchen utensils, oils, chai, coffee, and juices after taking blessings from sacred Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai.

The Michelin-star chef has collaborated with several organisations on ground level to create a supply chain for the distribution of food and dry ration.

In conversation with ET, he talked about the massive Eid feast. The chef said:

This feast showcases the soul of our country. It has been made possible by absolutely everybody coming together. It shows that in the time of such a crisis, we are holding hands and people are there for each other.

When asked how did he plan such a large event, Khanna told IANSlife that distribution of meals and ration in over 125 Indian cities connected him to a lot of people on the ground level.

He and his team just connected those dots and were successful in creating a food chain.

The New York based chef has been in quarantine since March-end and wants to be of use to his countrymen by serving as many needy people as possible.

He is being lauded on the internet for his gesture.

The true spirit of all religions. 🙏 https://t.co/wyxSg1o8km — Gaurav Dalmia (@gdalmiathinks) May 22, 2020

So much respect for the wonderful @TheVikasKhanna - his tireless work in feeding the migrants was an incredible logistical achievement - now he is organising a huge #Eid feast #Salaam https://t.co/YicdqzQz5I — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) May 22, 2020

Jaane kaun duaoo may yaad karta hai, doobta hoon samandar uchaal deta hai

Jaii hooo Chef Vikas Khanna ( Ann Data) This is Beyond thinking & Beyond expectations. Royal Highness, Saluteee' Keep it up ! https://t.co/wYM8BR4HRp — Montu Saini (@ChefMontuSaini) May 21, 2020

They say one incident can change your life. That moment for him was in 1992. And what a wonderful Samaritan he has been since, and more so in times like these.



May the Almighty shower you with choicest of his blessings. @TheVikasKhanna https://t.co/9sQcZPTdys — Umar Farooq (@P_UmarFarooq) May 22, 2020

His efforts to serve his countrymen are worth all the appreciation and applause.