Despite almost every single person on the entire planet giving advisories about the coronavirus, some people still haven't got the memo. It might be due to a genuine reason for some, while others are just stubborn and need more memorable lessons.

In a bid to raise awareness about the illness, one Chennai cop is now roaming the streets wearing a coronavirus helmet and talking to passersby.

People have been understandably lauding the efforts of the cop, which is a creative method to tell people to stay home (and the helmet might also work as a mask?).

Let's hope this drives the point home!