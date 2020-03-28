Despite almost every single person on the entire planet giving advisories about the coronavirus, some people still haven't got the memo. It might be due to a genuine reason for some, while others are just stubborn and need more memorable lessons.

In a bid to raise awareness about the illness, one Chennai cop is now roaming the streets wearing a coronavirus helmet and talking to passersby.

And here's a cop donning a Corona helmet to create awareness. 👏👏

Things authorities have to do to make people sit at home. pic.twitter.com/B3xj8TYVD5 — Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020

A helmet altered similar to #Corona virus was donned by a police officer in Chennai to spread awareness among motorists to stay home. The art was done by @kinggowtham , a Chennai based artist who has done many innovative campaigns on social issues. #StayAwareStaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/GLuUkGL7fT — Alby John (@albyjohnV) March 28, 2020

Here's more. Corona helmet police creating Corona awareness@chennaipolice_ pic.twitter.com/QY0EHA2KDV — Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020

People have been understandably lauding the efforts of the cop, which is a creative method to tell people to stay home (and the helmet might also work as a mask?).

He deserves a medal just for this — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) March 27, 2020

Fantastic job police officer 👌I salute sir — Pravesh Bhatt yog sadhak (@Pravesh_bhatt1) March 27, 2020

Let's hope this drives the point home!