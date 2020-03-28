Despite almost every single person on the entire planet giving advisories about the coronavirus, some people still haven't got the memo. It might be due to a genuine reason for some, while others are just stubborn and need more memorable lessons.
In a bid to raise awareness about the illness, one Chennai cop is now roaming the streets wearing a coronavirus helmet and talking to passersby.
And here's a cop donning a Corona helmet to create awareness. 👏👏— Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020
Things authorities have to do to make people sit at home. pic.twitter.com/B3xj8TYVD5
A helmet altered similar to #Corona virus was donned by a police officer in Chennai to spread awareness among motorists to stay home. The art was done by @kinggowtham , a Chennai based artist who has done many innovative campaigns on social issues. #StayAwareStaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/GLuUkGL7fT— Alby John (@albyjohnV) March 28, 2020
Here's more. Corona helmet police creating Corona awareness@chennaipolice_ pic.twitter.com/QY0EHA2KDV— Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020
People have been understandably lauding the efforts of the cop, which is a creative method to tell people to stay home (and the helmet might also work as a mask?).
He deserves a medal just for this— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) March 27, 2020
We must appreciate him.. Wonderful awareness creation @EPSTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl @MoHFW_INDIA— Karthikeyan (@solicitorkarthi) March 27, 2020
Let's hope this drives the point home!