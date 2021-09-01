We all know a person who is supposedly part of the team but never really shows up, never does anything but will always be there to take credit for the progress you've made.
Well, according to Twitter, that guy is Chetan Bhagat, today. See, the author and part-time dance shows judge, posted a tweet, sharing a link to an article, essentially taking credit for India's vaccination progress.
Glad vaccination pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slow vaccination back in April and May. My column from then here, making the case for increasing pace 5-10x, which we have finally achieved now. #StaySafe https://t.co/cX28l8x9MT— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 1, 2021
Except, Indian Twitter wasn't having any of that shit!
Glad CR7 joined #MUFC.— Jagrat Derashri (@JagratDerashri) September 1, 2021
Happy to have contributed by whispering to Mendes about my fantasy of him playing at Old Trafford while scrolling through tweets. https://t.co/87is7Zc2iZ
Like a typical manager. Stating the obvious and trying to take credit after it is done. https://t.co/uDMQEjTwcX— Kanha (@KanhaViraj) September 1, 2021
Glad GDP growth pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slowing of economy back in 2020. My purchase of mercedes car then, making the case for increase in spending which we have finally achieved now. #SpeakLikeBhagat #Economics https://t.co/GEu9pjwIXA— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) September 1, 2021
While watching the 2nd test match between England and India at lord's I told my son that if Pujara starts playing aggressively, he can score more runs. Happy to have Pujara listened to my advice and employing the same tactics in 3rd test. He scored 91. @chetan_bhagat https://t.co/ay1XwRd3Cd— Vineet Panhotra (@vinpanhotra) September 1, 2021
Yes your hard work is praiseworthy.Your column contributed a lot to 65 crore vaccination https://t.co/FWKfRf6jzp— Chamarulal Agrawal (@ChamaruAgrawal) September 1, 2021
Modi reading Chetan's column. https://t.co/Pjp2PsobLu pic.twitter.com/v75FYMBcPQ— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) September 1, 2021
Sorry Chetan for making fun of you. Can't imagine where India would have been today without your column. https://t.co/H4Y9CdJ9Z1— Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) September 1, 2021
Shri Bhagat’s contribution in the vaccination drive. https://t.co/pAE8luz2b3 pic.twitter.com/MvNFS4liE5— Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) September 1, 2021
Credit Bhagat pic.twitter.com/3z0TerC9N2— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 1, 2021
It’s raining here since morning because Chetan Bhagat requested the rain gods back in April May— Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) September 1, 2021
At this point, someone has to ask him, 'just why bro, why'?