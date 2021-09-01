We all know a person who is supposedly part of the team but never really shows up, never does anything but will always be there to take credit for the progress you've made.

Well, according to Twitter, that guy is Chetan Bhagat, today. See, the author and part-time dance shows judge, posted a tweet, sharing a link to an article, essentially taking credit for India's vaccination progress.

Glad vaccination pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slow vaccination back in April and May. My column from then here, making the case for increasing pace 5-10x, which we have finally achieved now. #StaySafe https://t.co/cX28l8x9MT — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 1, 2021

Except, Indian Twitter wasn't having any of that shit!

Glad CR7 joined #MUFC.

Happy to have contributed by whispering to Mendes about my fantasy of him playing at Old Trafford while scrolling through tweets. https://t.co/87is7Zc2iZ — Jagrat Derashri (@JagratDerashri) September 1, 2021

Like a typical manager. Stating the obvious and trying to take credit after it is done. https://t.co/uDMQEjTwcX — Kanha (@KanhaViraj) September 1, 2021

Glad GDP growth pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slowing of economy back in 2020. My purchase of mercedes car then, making the case for increase in spending which we have finally achieved now. #SpeakLikeBhagat #Economics https://t.co/GEu9pjwIXA — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) September 1, 2021

While watching the 2nd test match between England and India at lord's I told my son that if Pujara starts playing aggressively, he can score more runs. Happy to have Pujara listened to my advice and employing the same tactics in 3rd test. He scored 91. @chetan_bhagat https://t.co/ay1XwRd3Cd — Vineet Panhotra (@vinpanhotra) September 1, 2021

Yes your hard work is praiseworthy.Your column contributed a lot to 65 crore vaccination https://t.co/FWKfRf6jzp — Chamarulal Agrawal (@ChamaruAgrawal) September 1, 2021

You defecate on a pavement. Agency cleans the place. C Bhagat: see, they cleaned after I did the marvellous deed. https://t.co/S99700cMB4 — Arvind S Dev 🇮🇳 (@arvindsingh_dev) September 1, 2021

This tweet has caught more attention than your article 😂 https://t.co/2omKvxEQx9 — Raj (@Raj_P_Chauhan) September 1, 2021

Sorry Chetan for making fun of you. Can't imagine where India would have been today without your column. https://t.co/H4Y9CdJ9Z1 — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) September 1, 2021

It’s raining here since morning because Chetan Bhagat requested the rain gods back in April May — Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) September 1, 2021

At this point, someone has to ask him, 'just why bro, why'?