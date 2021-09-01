We all know a person who is supposedly part of the team but never really shows up, never does anything but will always be there to take credit for the progress you've made. 

Source: The Hindu

Well, according to Twitter, that guy is Chetan Bhagat, today. See, the author and part-time dance shows judge, posted a tweet, sharing a link to an article, essentially taking credit for India's vaccination progress. 

Except, Indian Twitter wasn't having any of that shit!

At this point, someone has to ask him, 'just why bro, why'? 